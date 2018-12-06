Digital Trends Live: Alexa updates, Uber’s self-driving cars, and more

Share

On Thursday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from the latest Alexa updates to Uber’s attempts to catch up in the autonomous vehicle game. We were also joined by DT editor Caleb Denison to weigh the pros and cons of different streaming devices. The Nintendo Power Couple joined us in New York to talk about gaming as well as Kelly Dachtler from Objective Virtues (OB/VS) in Portland, Oregon, to talk about the world’s first climate-adaptable shoe.

Amazon’s Alexa will soon be offering musical suggestions. In an effort to make conversations with the popular virtual assistant more natural, Alexa will ask follow-up questions to help create original playlists with the help of Amazon Music. The good news? This feature will be rolling out to all Alexa-enabled devices, not just the Amazon Echo.

On Wednesday, we talked a bit about Waymo’s autonomous car service in Arizona. While Waymo managed to snag the honor of the first revenue-generating self-driving car service in the U.S., Uber is still looking for ways to compete. After a fatal accident involving an Uber self-driving car, the company suspended operations for their autonomous vehicle project in March, but it has have resumed testing on a reduced scale.

We also sat down with Denison, a senior editor here at Digital Trends, to talk about the best streaming devices. While all the different options, from gaming consoles, to sticks and boxes, have their own benefits, Denison believes Roku has the best offerings, and a user-friendly interface that even those less tech-savvy individuals in your life can still use.

In our New York studio, DT Gaming Editor Felicia Miranda welcomed Danny Pytell and Felia Mano, better known to their fans as the Nintendo Power Couple to the studio. A real-life couple that has been married for six years, Pytell and Mano are also brand ambassadors for Nintendo, and streaming content on YouTube and Twitch. You can also follow their adventures on Twitter.

And last but not least, we were joined by Dachtler, the CEO of OB/VS (pronounced, “obvious”) in our Portland studio. OBVS is a modern footwear brand, which believes that shoes are the most important part of your outdoor gear. Their latest shoe, the OBVS Adapt, which can be used across hot or cold climates, is set to launch in January.

