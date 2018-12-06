Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa updates, Uber’s self-driving cars, and more

Brie Barbee
By

On Thursday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from the latest Alexa updates to Uber’s attempts to catch up in the autonomous vehicle game. We were also joined by DT editor Caleb Denison to weigh the pros and cons of different streaming devices. The Nintendo Power Couple joined us in New York to talk about gaming as well as Kelly Dachtler from Objective Virtues (OB/VS) in Portland, Oregon, to talk about the world’s first climate-adaptable shoe.

Amazon’s Alexa will soon be offering musical suggestions. In an effort to make conversations with the popular virtual assistant more natural, Alexa will ask follow-up questions to help create original playlists with the help of Amazon Music. The good news? This feature will be rolling out to all Alexa-enabled devices, not just the Amazon Echo.

On Wednesday, we talked a bit about Waymo’s autonomous car service in Arizona. While Waymo managed to snag the honor of the first revenue-generating self-driving car service in the U.S., Uber is still looking for ways to compete. After a fatal accident involving an Uber self-driving car, the company suspended operations for their autonomous vehicle project in March, but it has have resumed testing on a reduced scale.

We also sat down with Denison, a senior editor here at Digital Trends, to talk about the best streaming devices. While all the different options, from gaming consoles, to sticks and boxes, have their own benefits, Denison believes Roku has the best offerings, and a user-friendly interface that even those less tech-savvy individuals in your life can still use.

In our New York studio, DT Gaming Editor Felicia Miranda welcomed Danny Pytell and Felia Mano, better known to their fans as the Nintendo Power Couple to the studio. A real-life couple that has been married for six years, Pytell and Mano are also brand ambassadors for Nintendo, and streaming content on YouTube and Twitch. You can also follow their adventures on Twitter.

And last but not least, we were joined by Dachtler, the CEO of OB/VS (pronounced, “obvious”) in our Portland studio. OBVS is a modern footwear brand, which believes that shoes are the most important part of your outdoor gear. Their latest shoe, the OBVS Adapt, which can be used across hot or cold climates, is set to launch in January.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
jake epstein joe lemay interview rocketbook
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Rocketbook creators see their erasable notebook soar

On Digital Trends Live, we talked with the founders of Rocketbook, Jake Epstein and Joe Lemay, about how they came up the product, what it was like to be on Shark Tank, and what the future holds for their smart erasable notebooks.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
laura major interview lauramajor
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: CyPhy Works Laura Major talks advances in tethered drones

Laura Major, the CTO of CyPhy Works, sat down with Digital Trends Live to talk about tethered drones, which can hold up to six pounds, go as high as 400 feet, and stay in the air for days.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
dt live franco brockelman interview
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Releaf app gives cannabis patients comfort via knowledge

Created to help CEO and founder Franco Brockelman's mother find relief from her chronic pain, Releaf is a cannabis database designed to make information regarding the substance more easily accessible to medical marijuana patients.
Posted By Brie Barbee
ben lee rootstrap app development interview
Digital Trends Live

Ben Lee of Rootstrap explains the pitfalls of app development

If you have a cool idea for an app, you may need help actually making it. Ben Lee of Rootstrap appeared on Digital Trends Live to explain how his company helps companies build their apps, and how branding should take a backseat.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple music ola partnership phone
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Marriott data breach, Android Auto, and more

Changes to Apple Music, as well as the second largest corporate data breach in history, highlighted today's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also sat down with filmmaker Pete Williams to discuss his latest film, The New Breed.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt live pete willimas interview poster for 5973753332001
Digital Trends Live

Director Pete Williams on making a documentary about social entrepreneurs

Director Pete Williams stopped by the Digital Trends Live studio to talk about his new documentary, in which he follows social entrepreneurs as they try to solve the world's problems through capitalism.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to play youtube in the background mobile
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: YouTube Premium and drones that fly forever

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler welcomed Laura Major from CyPhy and Ben Lee from Rootstrap to the show. Plus, the future of YouTube Premium after news that the streaming giant will be offering exclusive content for free.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dirk ahlborn interview dirkahlborn
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: HyperloopTT’s Dirk Ahlborn discusses the future of travel

We chatted with HyperloopTT's Dirk Ahlborn about the newest way to travel. The Hyperloop travels at nearly the speed of sound and has already been commercially approved in China and the UAE.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
digital trends live 12 3 18 episode 28 2 poster for 5974857018001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: A runaway Tesla, new Airpods, and Hyperloop updates

On episode 28 of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and guest Adrien Warner explored the biggest tech news of the day, including rumors of new Airpods, a police chase involving a Tesla, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
GearClub Unlimited
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa-enabled Billy Bass, ‘Gear.Club Unlimited 2,’ and more

Alexa-enabled fish and Boring Company lawsuits highlighted this episode of Digital Trends Live. We also welcomed Chris Rosario to talk about Gear.Club Unlimited 2 and Ian Williams of Deadstock Coffee joined the show from Tokyo, Japan.
Posted By Brie Barbee
big easy interview bigeasyinterview
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Harlem Globetrotter Big Easy talks new app, favorite gadget

We welcomed Harlem Globetrotter Nathaniel Lofton to talk about how he became a Globetrotter 14 years ago. Big Easy also told us about the brand-new Harlem Globetrotters app that is now available on Android and Apple.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Riley Winn
spacex latest falcon 9 rocket launch set multiple records december 2018
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: First 5G phone, Batcole Foundation, and a new data breach

Tuesday on Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler discussed trending topics such as the Quora data breach, and Jeremy Kaplan was joined by Katie Linendoll from the Batcole Foundation to discuss the benefits of AR and VR in hospital rooms.
Posted By Brie Barbee
justin ching j school interview dt live
Digital Trends Live

Filmmaker Justin Ching talks about empowering underrepresented voices

Justin Ching, filmmaker and founder of production studio J-school, believes it is important to empower underrepresented communities to tell their own stories. He appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about his journey and J-school's…
Posted By Will Nicol
liz dunn black friday trends dt live
Digital Trends Live

Pro4Ma CEO Liz Dunn explains the retail trends of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Black Friday is a day of sales, but also of chaos. Pro4MA CEO Liz Dunn appeared on Digital Trends Live to discuss the shifts she has seen in Black Friday weekend, and what they mean for consumers.
Posted By Will Nicol