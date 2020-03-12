On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discuss the top tech stories of the day, including the continued dramatic fallout from coronavirus cancellations, the Ring Video Doorbell 3, a Blue Origin sneak peek, robot hospital workers, and more.
We then take a look at what’s headed to the box office with Reel News. This week, we review The Hunt, Bloodshot, and My Spy.
As we follow the continued coronavirus complications, we take a look at the cancellation of E3 2020, and how Microsoft, Sony, EA, and Ubisoft are all expected to hold digital-only events.
Nibler then talks with Gavin Lewis, who stars with Reese Witherspoon in Hulu’s new series Little Fires Everywhere, and who is raising awareness of what it means to live with diabetes.
Aruna Ravichandran, chief marketing officer of Collaboration Business at Cisco, thendiscusses the transition to working remotely, and how signups for collaboration software are up seven-fold since before the coronavirus outbreak.
