On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending tech news of the day, including the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, companies that are hiring during the coronavirus crisis, Instagram’s “Browse With Friends” option, Pinterest’s “Today” tab, and more.

Brent Barry

Brent Barry, head of e-sports for Logitech, speaks with Nibler about how traditional sports are now turning to e-sports as events like NASCAR and the Olympics are postponed.

With the closing of many public places, including gyms, many people are looking for ways to continue their exercise routines. DT’s Smart Home Editor John Velasco joins the show to talk about tech options for setting up a home workout routine.

Finally, DT’s Riley Winn takes an even closer look at the current status of sports, and how people can still scratch the itch to watch as more teams are using tech and streaming to bring games to the fans.

