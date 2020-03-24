  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Olympics postponed, new Instagram and Pinterest features

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top-trending tech news of the day, including the postponement of the 2020 Olympics, companies that are hiring during the coronavirus crisis, Instagram’s “Browse With Friends” option, Pinterest’s “Today” tab, and more.

Brent Barry

Brent Barry, head of e-sports for Logitech, speaks with Nibler about how traditional sports are now turning to e-sports as events like NASCAR and the Olympics are postponed.

With the closing of many public places, including gyms, many people are looking for ways to continue their exercise routines. DT’s Smart Home Editor John Velasco joins the show to talk about tech options for setting up a home workout routine.

Finally, DT’s Riley Winn takes an even closer look at the current status of sports, and how people can still scratch the itch to watch as more teams are using tech and streaming to bring games to the fans.

Editors' Recommendations

The best coupes for 2020

best coupes 2018 Audi RS 5

Miss live sports? Watch UFC, NBA, NFL replays, and 30 for 30 series with ESPN+

espn plus ipad featured 1

The best iPhone apps (March 2020)

best iPhone apps

Comcast considers options as Tokyo Olympics edge toward postponement

Tokyo 2020

Work/Life: The Importance of Taking Vacation or Time Away From Work

worklife episode 12 screen shot 2020 02 28 at 4 23 49 pm

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 spreads, Google Stadia tiers, and more

episode 327 coronavirus hero

Digital Trends Live: Apple’s settlement, VR medical training, coronavirus update

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 continues, new 14″ MacBook Pro, and more

Digital Trends Live: SXSW shrinks, Twitter’s ‘fleets,’ and more

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus cancellations, TCL concept phones, and more

Digital Trends Live: Latest on coronavirus, robot submarines, and more

episode 332 screen shot 2020 03 09 at 1 14 38 pm

Digital Trends Live: Apple Watch 6 rumor, PlayStation 5 specs, and more

episode 333 https hypebeast com image 2020 01 sony interactive entertainment president ceo reveals ps5 features info 1

Digital Trends Live: Pixel 4a leaks, TikTok’s ‘transparency,’ and more

episode 334 images

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus, Ring Video Doorbell 3, Blue Origin peek

Reel News: Reviews of “The Hunt,” “Bloodshot,” and “My Spy”