Digital Trends Live: Bad passwords, a new iPad Mini, and dating with blockchain

On episode 42 of Digital Trends Live, we discussed trending headlines from the 100 worst passwords of 2018 to a potential iPad Mini comeback in 2019. We also sat down with Digital Trends’ home theater and entertainment editor Ryan Waniata to talk about holiday blockbusters. Adryenn Ashley, CEO and founder of Loly, also joined the show, and we welcomed chef Sarah Woods to our Portland studio to make a delicious gluten-free dessert.

Digital security company SplashData recently released their top 100 worst passwords of 2018. Despite multiple corporate data breaches over the last few months, people are still pretty terrible when it comes to their online security. SplashData reviewed 5 million leaked passwords from data breaches to identify trends in how people approach securing their accounts. Some of the worst offenders this year were “123456” and “password.” So, please, change your password or at least invest in a password manager.

We also discussed a potential comeback for the iPad Mini. Supply chain leaks revealed that a fifth generation iPad Mini may go on sale during the first half of 2019. While the smallest of Apple’s tablets has never been the most popular, its return to the market could mean that Apple is in the progress of reworking their lineup and/or pricing.

We were also joined by CEO and founder of Loly, Adryenn Ashley, to talk about how the dating app is utilizing blockchain, the same technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. “[Loly] locks consent on the blockchain,” Ashley said in her interview. “We have this Me Too epidemic of he said, she said, and people not agreeing on what actually happened. This [app] then comes as an immutable record of what actually happened.”

Chef Sara Woods also visited our Portland studio to show us how to make a chocolate almond roulade, a slightly sweet gluten-free dessert perfect for the holidays. While the thought of a gluten-free cake might be enough to put some people off, Woods swears by her simple rolled cake which utilizes almond flour rather than the traditional wheat flour. If you ever find yourself in Portland, you can find Woods working at the Canopy Hotel in the Pearl District.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

