Digital Trends Live: Netflix news, visions of CES, and more

2019 is in effect, and while Santa may be resting for a while, Digital Trends Live returned on Wednesday, January 2, as hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle parked a sleigh full of hot news stories from the world of tech.

First up on the docket: Netflix is no longer allowing iTunes users to pay for their subscriptions through iTunes, at least for new or returning accounts. If you currently have Netflix through iTunes, the company’s FAQ states that “If you are currently billed by iTunes, you can continue to use iTunes billing until your account is canceled.” It’s a rational business decision for Netflix to make, as Apple extracts a 30 percent fee from in-app subscriptions.

CES beings January 8, and the Digital Trends editorial team is gearing up for the excitement. Emerging Tech editor Drew Prindle talked with Nibler about some of the bizarre, wild products he’s looking forward to seeing at the show, including new 3D printers and drones.

In other Netflix news, the company reported that more than 45 million accounts watched its original film Bird Box in the first week after its release. That’s the best “opening week” for any Netflix film yet. While the film’s critical reviews have been middling, those viewer numbers are a sign that Netflix’s investment in making original films might be paying off.

Mark Watson, known for his YouTube channel Soldier Knows Best, appeared on the show to talk about his time in the military, his career in tech coverage, and more.

Describing how he got into tech vlogging, Watson says “I graduated college and I got commissioned in the Army, and I was doing some training down in Georgia and the very first iPhone came out. So, I was going from being a broke college student to making just a little bit of money, so I wanted to splurge on something … I went on YouTube, watched a bunch of people’s videos just talking about the first iPhone and they convinced me to buy it … I was testing it out … [and] everybody on post was asking me, all the fellow soldiers, so I just decided, ‘OK, let me just make my own video and give my positives and negatives about it.’ And that’s where it started, it just started as a hobby, started with me transitioning into the Army … until I wanted to do it full time.”

