Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Facebook scandals, the future of crypto, and axolotls

Will Nicol
By

On episode 56 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner surveyed the tech news of the day, picking out the juiciest stories to discuss. First up, Facebook is involved in yet another controversy. According to a report by TechCrunch, Facebook “has been secretly paying people to install a “Facebook Research” VPN that lets the company suck in all of a user’s phone and web activity.” The company has been targeting 18 to 35 year olds, paying them $20 a month to use the Research app.

According to the report, Facebook was using Apple’s Enterprise system, which is intended for circulating apps among a company’s employees. As it turns out, this violates Apple’s Enterprise development policies, so Apple has apparently banned Facebook’s research app. For a company that has already had a number of privacy-related PR crises lately, this is just another day at the office.

In less invasive news, Samsung is rolling out a new smartphone chip with a whopping 1TB of storage. That’s big news, given how phone cameras are getting better, taking higher quality photos and videos that use up more space. Samsung hasn’t given an indication of how much phones using this new chip will cost, although the price will likely be steep.

The humble axolotl (Ambystoma mexicanum) isn’t just an adorably weird-looking amphibian; it may also hold the key to eternal life (or at least a better knowledge of the healing process). This Mexican salamander has a remarkable ability to heal, regenerating even lost limbs. A team of scientists at Vienna’s Research Institute of Molecular Pathology have apparently sequenced the axolotl’s entire genome, which could lead to a better understanding of its superb healing abilities, and maybe even help researchers apply that ability to humans in the future.

Finally, Greg talked to Travis Wright, who is, among other things, one of the hosts of the Bad Crypto podcast. Although cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have been frighteningly volatile, particularly in the last year, the adoption rate is still growing and merchants are more interested than ever, according to Wright.

“In 2014, it was about 15 million dollars a day being traded in crypto …” Wright explained. “Then the next year it [tripled] to 45 million, then the next year it [quintupled] to 200 million, and then it [increased] to 2 billion in 2017, and then last year it was, on average, about $15 billion a day. And now, who knows how much it’s going to be per day in 2019, but it’s looking, still, around $15-20 billion a day is being traded in crypto.”

“Now, how much of that is fraudulent volume on some of these exchanges? That’s unknown,” Wright continued. “But just the amount of wallets that have been acquired by various different people over time? That number is at an all time high. It just keeps growing.”

Of course, cryptocurrencies are only part of the story. Blockchain, the technology on which cryptocurrencies are built, is a subject of great fascination in a variety of fields — we’ve covered a few promising applications in our series Blockchain beyond bitcoin.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

Don't Miss

Digital Trends Live: FaceTime bug, Instagram outages, and VR for businesses
digital trends live ces 2019 day 1 4ezakmnq
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 1

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the Impossible Burger and the future of food, to full…
Posted By Josh Benton
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 2

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the latest VTOL taxi from Bell Helicopters and the…
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ces day one dt live nibler and maude featured
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Exciting revelations from day one of CES 2019

Broadcasting live from CES, the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, the hosts of Digital Trends Live covered anti-poaching cameras, Samsung's foldable phone, the new-and-improved Impossible Burger, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 3

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels and announcing our Top Tech of CES award winners. We're joined…
Posted By Josh Benton
kevin harrington interview ces 2019 live
Digital Trends Live

Original ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin Harrington on what he loves about CES

Broadcasting from CES, the hosts of Digital Trends Live had a chance to talk to entrepreneur and original Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington about his love of trade shows and how he invests.
Posted By Will Nicol
ces day two 2
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Highlights from day 2 of CES 2019 outline future of tech

In our second day of coverage for the annual tech conference in Las Vegas, Greg Nibler and Maude Garrett welcomed guests from industry leaders like Verizon, Intel, and Microsoft and we went out on the floor to discover new tech.
Posted By Brie Barbee
kitchenaid cook processor ces 2019 termperature
Digital Trends Live

TEST

  dsfsadfas
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
ces day three 3 dt live
Digital Trends Live

On the last day of CES, Digital Trends Live hands out awards and more

On the third and final day of CES, the annual tech trade show in Las Vegas, the Digital Trends Live team interviewed guests, dissected all the trends on display at the show, and gave awards to the very best tech.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 49 dt live 1 17
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: New Motorola flip phone, ads in space, smart umbrella

On this episode of Digital Trends Live we discussed trending headlines like foldable smartphones and advertising in space. We also sat down with Caleb Denison and Ronan Glon to talk about the world of tech post CES 2019.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live 1 16 19 2 poster for 5990173630001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Netflix price hike, Starsona’s celeb connections, and more

On episode 48 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler, Adrien Warner, and Drew Prindle explored the tech news of the day, including Netflix’s controversial price hike, and an interview with Digital Domain’s Darren Hendler.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 50 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: The dark age of streaming, booze delivery, and more

On the latest episode of Digital Trends Live, DT's daily morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney explored the biggest news from the tech world. On this week's episode: A massive data breach, the dark age of streaming, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
digital trends live 1 22 19 2 poster for 5992465685001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Oscar nominations, the future of blockchain, and more

From Oscar nominations, to the latest Spotify and Uber features, there was a lot to discuss on this episode of Digital Trends Live. Journalist Rachel Wolfson also joined the show to talk about the future of cryptocurrency.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 52 dt live 1 23
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Double-folding phones, the best gaming laptops, and more

AirPod rumors and the latest news about foldable phones highlight Wednesday's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also sat down with Calvin Iverson to talk about how to travel on a budget and how millennials are changing the travel industry.
Posted By Brie Barbee
episode 53 dt live
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Amazon Scout, Soraya Darabi, and Joey Ricard

On episode 53 of Digital Trends Live, DT's live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle discussed the latest in tech news, including Amazon's new delivery drone, CRISPR babies, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol