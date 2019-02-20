Digital Trends Live: Google mapping errors, S10 rumors, and more

Share

On Tuesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discussed trending topics from Samsung S10 leaks, to Google Earth exposing secret military bases in Taiwan, and lightsaber dueling becoming an official sport in France. We were also joined by two special guests: Mark Escapa, CEO of Noken, and Atif Siddiqi, CEO of Branch.

A 30-second Samsung S10 ad was accidentally aired by a commercial broadcaster in Norway, adding to other leaked information about the company’s latest flagship phone. While the audio of the video is in Norwegian, even without a translation the ad clearly showed Samsung’s Galaxy S10’s hole punch display, ultrasonic fingerprint reader, triple-camera system at the rear, and reverse wireless charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds also made a brief appearance in the ad, which features the device’s wireless charging. If all of these leaks prove to be true, the release of the Galaxy S10 might just be the most spoiled in history.

We also discussed Google accidentally exposing secret military bases in Taiwan to the public. While the exposure appears to be an error, Taiwan and Google have something of a checkered history when it comes to mapping data, when Google failed to censor a separate military base in 2016.

We were also joined by Marc Escapa, CEO and co-founder of Noken, a new travel platform that aims to make planning travel to new places more accessible. Noken is a one-stop shop for researching, booking, and guiding your trip. The app provides a helping hand when you’re selecting accommodations, activities, and transportation, but also gives you the opportunity to travel flexibly and based on your budget and preferences.

Atif Siddiqi, founder of Branch, also made an appearance on the show. With 78 percent of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, Branch is an app that offers real-time payment visibility for hourly workers. The app recently expanded its offering to provide greater flexibility to its users’ work and pay schedules and break the constraints of the two-week paycheck cycle.

