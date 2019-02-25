Digital Trends Live: Mobile World Congress, space tourism, and more

Share

On episode 73 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney embarked on a voyage across the seas of tech news, talking about the biggest stories.

With Mobile World Congress underway in Barcelona, Spain, the biggest tech stories are about mobile devices. One of the hottest gadgets on the way is Samsung’s foldable phone, and the company recently released a video showing how the phone looks in action. It’s a sleek device and it looks like it could fit comfortably in a human hand. We have yet to get a sense of just why one would want a foldable screen — other than the fact that it looks cool — but we’re eager to test it out ourselves.

Humanity is one step closer to space tourism, as Virgin Galactic sent its chief astronaut trainer, Beth Moses, to the edge of the atmosphere. Moses and two pilots rode the VSS Unity to an altitude of 55.85 miles above the Earth, a little below the 62-mile mark that is considered to be the boundary where a vessel would be out of Earth’s atmosphere. Virgin plans to send high-paying passengers into space eventually, and the wait list is already quite long.

A lot of people are uncomfortable with drones flying overhead, but that discomfort does not entitle you to shoot them, as a man in New York City learned recently. A group was using a drone to search for a lost dog on Long Island when a man named Gerard Chasteen shot the drone with a shotgun, which is illegal and he’s now facing charges of criminal mischief.

Later in the show, Nibler checked in with editor-in-chief Jeremy Kaplan and mobile editor Julian Chokkattu, who were broadcasting live from MWC in Barcelona. The two had plenty to talk about, including LG’s new ThinQ phones, which have a new twist on biometrics, scanning the user’s veins to unlock the phone.

