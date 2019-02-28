Digital Trends Live: MWC 2019, EzCater, and an Apple streaming service

Share

On Thursday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discussed trending tech topics, including the best products from Mobile World Congress 2019, Volvo’s answer to the Tesla Model 3, and an A.I. system that creates realistic faces of people (and cats) who don’t exist. We also sat down with Briscoe Rodgers, co-founder and president of EzCater, and John Hall, co-founder of Calendar.com. DT editor Caleb Denison dropped by the show to discuss how Apple thinks it can revolutionize TV the way it did the phone.

This year’s MWC, a yearly tech expo held in Barcelona, Spain, that focuses on the mobile industry, highlighted many new products that are pushing the boundaries in their respective categories. Digital Trends’ editors found some of the best tech at MWC, and awarded best in show to a number of products, including the Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone, the SanDisk Extreme 1 TB microSD card, and Huawei Mate X foldable phone.

We sat down with Rodgers to discuss how EzCater’s marketplace app is setting itself apart from competitors in the world of corporate catering. EzCater connects working professionala with more than 60,000 reliable local caterers and restaurants across the U.S., and lets you easily feed anywhere from five to 2,000 people.

Hall also stopped by to talk about how technology is changing how we manage and spend our time. Calendar.com is currently in early access only, but the website aims to simplify the planning process and offer tools to create events quickly so you can spend more time on things that matter. Hall is also the author of a book called Top of Mind.

And last but not least, we were joined by Caleb Denison in our Portland studio to talk about how Apple is approaching streaming TV. “What we’re talking about is a whole new streaming platform,” Denison said. “It’s not just them playing original content, they want to do for streaming TV what they’re trying to do with news.”

He went on to explain that “right now, if you subscribe to the Apple News app, you can subscribe to The New York Times, or Washington Post, or any number of pay-to-get services. .. And then through one app, you can read all the news from all these different news outlets in one place. They are trying to do the same thing for TV.”

Not only would Apple allow users access to channels such as HBO, Netflix, NBC, and more, there would also be a social aspect as well.

