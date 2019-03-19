Digital Trends Live: Tesla Model Y, The Missing Link, and good digital hygiene

Share

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discussed a number of trending tech topics, including the unveiling of the Tesla Model Y crossover, Google’s keynote at the Game Developers Conference, and new Nuro delivery robots.

We were also joined by Shira Lazar, co-founder and host of What’s Trending, to discuss her latest show and South By Southwest appearance. Andrew Rossow, an attorney and cybersecurity expert, also stopped by the show to talk about practicing good digital hygiene in the age of online trolling and cyberbullying.

Ryan Waniata, DT’s A/V and Entertainment section editor, also came by our Portland studio to talk about Laika Studios’ latest stop-motion animal film, Missing Link, and how the company’s use of replacement animation and 3D-printed faces makes for more realistic and expressive movies.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.