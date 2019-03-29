Digital Trends Live: iPhone leaks, Facebook tax, and How to be Alone

Share

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Julian Chokkattu discussed trending tech topics from iPhone leaks showing the possibility of a triple camera system, to the European Union voting to ban single-use plastic and Microsoft doing away with April Fool’s Days pranks.

Later in the show, we were joined by Stewart Rogers to discuss some of the latest announcements out of the Adobe Summit, like upcoming products and new artificial intelligence analytical tools. Digital Trends’ Ryan Waniata also walked us through Apple TV Plus, Apple’s take on a Netflix-style streaming service.

We welcomed Timothy Karr to the show, as well, to talk about his latest article for Digital Trends which questions whether we should put a tax on Facebook in order to keep journalism alive.

Nibler sat down with comedian Lane Moore in our New York studio to talk about her latest book How to be Alone and her show, Tinder Live. And last, but not least, former astrophysicist and musician Dan Tepfer discussed his latest musical performance which combines A.I. and music for a unique experience.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday