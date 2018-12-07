Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

HouseSpecial animation team brings DT’s Holiday Gift Guide to life with miniatures

Brie Barbee
By

Digital Trends Live host Greg Nibler welcomed Gee Staughton, the art director at HouseSpecial, to our Portland studio to talk about how his company helped make Digital Trends’ 2018 Holiday Gift Guide come to life.

“The vision for [the Holiday Gift Guide] was to try and make a world that would have little scenarios, but then you realize the world itself is built from some of the products,” Staughton said. “There were a lot of conversations, but right from the first meeting, it felt like this was going to be a fun project.”

gee staughton interview diy gift guide full

HouseSpecial is an animation company that specializes in all types of animation, as well as storytelling and character design. Originally known as LAIKA/house, HouseSpecial was the iconic commercial arm of the renowned stop-motion animation studio LAIKA before becoming its own independent company. Some of Staughton’s previous stop-motion work includes the award-winning Chipotle short,”Back to the Start,” and campaigns for Planters, Travel Portland, and Dish Network.

Staughton and his team created five elaborate miniature scenes for the DT gift guide, from a tiny cooking class to a packed concert, that feature life-size pieces of tech like portable speakers, headphones,and immersion blenders, as well as tiny character models. The figures were designed in HO scale, or 1:87, which is the traditional scale for model railroads.

gee staughton interview foodie gift guide full

“There are some characters and little elements that you can get that work on model railroad scale, so if we could find things that could adapt, that worked really well. But for the most part, no one is putting a cookery class in their model railroad scene, so we had to make everything, which is part of what we do,” Staughton said.

All five of the scenes created by Staughton and HouseSpecial are featured in Digital Trends’ 2018 Gift Guide, which showcases potential gifts for all the tech-lovers in your life, from the traveler to the DIYer and more.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
Up Next

What is Pluto TV? Here's everything to know about the service
digital trends live 12 6 18 episode 31 2 poster for 5976432589001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa updates, Uber’s self-driving cars, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Senior Editor Caleb Denison discussed the best streaming devices and we welcomed Danny Pyell and Felia Mano, the Nintendo Power Couple, and Kelly Dachtler from OBVS to the show.
Posted By Brie Barbee
best shows on netflix the twilight zone
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Twilight Zone’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt live franco brockelman interview
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Releaf app gives cannabis patients comfort via knowledge

Created to help CEO and founder Franco Brockelman's mother find relief from her chronic pain, Releaf is a cannabis database designed to make information regarding the substance more easily accessible to medical marijuana patients.
Posted By Brie Barbee
ben lee rootstrap app development interview
Digital Trends Live

Ben Lee of Rootstrap explains the pitfalls of app development

If you have a cool idea for an app, you may need help actually making it. Ben Lee of Rootstrap appeared on Digital Trends Live to explain how his company helps companies build their apps, and how branding should take a backseat.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple music ola partnership phone
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Marriott data breach, Android Auto, and more

Changes to Apple Music, as well as the second largest corporate data breach in history, highlighted today's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also sat down with filmmaker Pete Williams to discuss his latest film, The New Breed.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt live pete willimas interview poster for 5973753332001
Digital Trends Live

Director Pete Williams on making a documentary about social entrepreneurs

Director Pete Williams stopped by the Digital Trends Live studio to talk about his new documentary, in which he follows social entrepreneurs as they try to solve the world's problems through capitalism.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to play youtube in the background mobile
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: YouTube Premium and drones that fly forever

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler welcomed Laura Major from CyPhy and Ben Lee from Rootstrap to the show. Plus, the future of YouTube Premium after news that the streaming giant will be offering exclusive content for free.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dirk ahlborn interview dirkahlborn
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: HyperloopTT’s Dirk Ahlborn discusses the future of travel

We chatted with HyperloopTT's Dirk Ahlborn about the newest way to travel. The Hyperloop travels at nearly the speed of sound and has already been commercially approved in China and the UAE.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
digital trends live 12 3 18 episode 28 2 poster for 5974857018001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: A runaway Tesla, new Airpods, and Hyperloop updates

On episode 28 of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and guest Adrien Warner explored the biggest tech news of the day, including rumors of new Airpods, a police chase involving a Tesla, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
GearClub Unlimited
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa-enabled Billy Bass, ‘Gear.Club Unlimited 2,’ and more

Alexa-enabled fish and Boring Company lawsuits highlighted this episode of Digital Trends Live. We also welcomed Chris Rosario to talk about Gear.Club Unlimited 2 and Ian Williams of Deadstock Coffee joined the show from Tokyo, Japan.
Posted By Brie Barbee
big easy interview bigeasyinterview
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Harlem Globetrotter Big Easy talks new app, favorite gadget

We welcomed Harlem Globetrotter Nathaniel Lofton to talk about how he became a Globetrotter 14 years ago. Big Easy also told us about the brand-new Harlem Globetrotters app that is now available on Android and Apple.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Riley Winn
spacex latest falcon 9 rocket launch set multiple records december 2018
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: First 5G phone, Batcole Foundation, and a new data breach

Tuesday on Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler discussed trending topics such as the Quora data breach, and Jeremy Kaplan was joined by Katie Linendoll from the Batcole Foundation to discuss the benefits of AR and VR in hospital rooms.
Posted By Brie Barbee
justin ching j school interview dt live
Digital Trends Live

Filmmaker Justin Ching talks about empowering underrepresented voices

Justin Ching, filmmaker and founder of production studio J-school, believes it is important to empower underrepresented communities to tell their own stories. He appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk about his journey and J-school's…
Posted By Will Nicol
liz dunn black friday trends dt live
Digital Trends Live

Pro4Ma CEO Liz Dunn explains the retail trends of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Black Friday is a day of sales, but also of chaos. Pro4MA CEO Liz Dunn appeared on Digital Trends Live to discuss the shifts she has seen in Black Friday weekend, and what they mean for consumers.
Posted By Will Nicol