Jargon: Cutting through the smoke of cannabis industry lingo

Todd Werkhoven
By

Welcome to another episode of Jargon, the new show from Digital Trends that deciphers the complex jargon of various industries into words and concepts the rest of us can understand. We’re live each week on Tuesdays with a new set of jargon from a different industry.

On this episode, host Myq Kaplan is joined by Danny Danko, senior cultivation editor at High Times Magazine, to cut through the haze of the confusing jargon of the cannabis industry. Danko clears the air on some of the mysteries surrounding marijuana, from the difference between indica and sativa, to the growing trend of decriminalization, to answering the question “What is CBD?”

Jargon we demystify in this episode:

  • Cannabidiol (CBD) – It seems like “CBD” is showing up everywhere, from candies to lotions. But what is it? Basically, says Danko, CBD, or cannabidiol, is a “non-psychoactive compound that helps gives many of the benefits [of cannabis] without any high.” However, he notes, new research shows that CBD may be less effective without the THC working with it.
  • Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – So what is THC? Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is “the psychoactive compound; the one that makes you feel ‘high,’” Danko notes. THC is the compound that affects the behaviors and thought processes most associated with marijuana use, from increase of appetite to the light-headed buzzed feeling.
  • Hydroponic – Because cannabis was prohibited for so long, growers needed solutions to keep their crops out of sight, which is how hydroponic growing began. Danko says “it’s a style of growing where the plant is grown in soil, but the roots dangle.” Hydroponic operations often require lights, air conditioning, and “more chemicals” than traditional outdoor growing, so there’s been a“return to soil- and sun-based cannabis.”
  • Extraction – Many products use an extraction process to create liquids for vaporizers and vape pens, or other edible or smokable products. Sometimes extraction is done using butane or hexane, but also with CO2.
  • Vaporizers – As opposed to typical combustion using a lighter or other heat source, vaporizers don’t use combustion. “Vaporizers use high heat so the essential oil of the flowers is removed into the vapor.” Many people prefer vaporizers to traditional combustion because they feel it’s safer to not inhale the smoke.

