Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Filmmaker Justin Ching talks about empowering underrepresented voices

Will Nicol
By

Representation — an individual seeing themselves represented in a work of art — is one of the biggest topics in media today. In the past, studies have shown that a lack of depictions of women or Black people, or a glut of negative depictions, can have an adverse effect on the self-esteem of children who identify with those groups. The last few years in the film and television industries have seen in upswell roles and stories geared toward historically underrepresented groups, but according to filmmaker Justin Ching, it’s just as important to get more diverse people working behind the scenes as directors, writers, and producers. Ching appeared on Digital Trends Live on Tuesday, December 4, to talk to host Greg Nibler about J-school, a production studio he founded to foster diverse talent behind the camera.

According to Ching, J-school’s mission is to empower communities to tell their own stories.

“We’re a production company that’s really focused on marginalized groups,” he explains, “i.e., people of color, women, the LGBT+ community, and frankly a lot of others that I don’t think we always talk about; but my goal is to help the voices out there that are not being told, and to give them the ability to have a first-person narrative.”

Ching himself came from what he calls as “a remarkably unremarkable place,” San Bernardino, California. “It’s a place where you’re surrounded by mostly Black and Latino folks — in my specific community — and then around that are sort of self-proclaimed “redneck” white folk … For most people, it’s the last, big freight truck stop on the way to Los Angeles — and that’s predominantly our traffic.”

Although San Bernardino is only an hour or so away from L.A., Ching says that “emotionally it’s very distant, or symbolically very distant … I never really saw filmmaking as this career path. It was this very, very foreign thing.”

When he was 17, two things changed the course of his life: He got into the University of Pennsylvania, and he lost a friend to suicide.

“And that experience going into college was sort of this shattering,” he says. He had to rebuild and re-examine his priorities “…now that I was in this new world in college where there was all this opportunity, that maybe there was an opportunity to take the storytelling that was my only coping mechanism and combine that with these professional aspirations.”

J-School has launched a number of projects, which readers can learn more about on the studio’s website. Among Ching’s favorites is Esfuerzo, a short documentary by Alana Maiello about migrant laborers working in the wine industry. Ching says he is working with Maiello to expand Esfuerzo into a full-length feature.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
spacex latest falcon 9 rocket launch set multiple records december 2018
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: First 5G phone, Batcole Foundation, and a new data breach

Tuesday on Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler discussed trending topics such as the Quora data breach, and Jeremy Kaplan was joined by Katie Linendoll from the Batcole Foundation to discuss the benefits of AR and VR in hospital rooms.
Posted By Brie Barbee
digital trends live andrew yang interview yangsf20182 1200x680
Digital Trends Live

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks A.I. and a universal payout

We sat down with 2020 Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang on Digital Trends Live to talk about artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, and the introduction of a universal payout.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
dt daily timbers int poster for 5969076328001
Digital Trends Live

Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin reveals his secrets to staying fit

Digital Trends Live stopped by Providence Park to talk to Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin, who talked about fitness tracking, the Timbers' passionate fans, and how he almost quit soccer for basketball.
Posted By Will Nicol
Digital Trends Live

DT Live: NASA landing, gene-edited babies, and cloud-connected notebooks

On Tuesday's DT Live, host Greg Nibler talked about gene-edited babies, 5G, and LG's patent for a 16-camera smartphone. We also interviewed presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Rocketbook founders Joe Lemay and Jack Epstein.
Posted By Brie Barbee
jake epstein joe lemay interview rocketbook
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Rocketbook creators see their erasable notebook soar

On Digital Trends Live, we talked with the founders of Rocketbook, Jake Epstein and Joe Lemay, about how they came up the product, what it was like to be on Shark Tank, and what the future holds for their smart erasable notebooks.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
laura major interview lauramajor
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: CyPhy Works Laura Major talks advances in tethered drones

Laura Major, the CTO of CyPhy Works, sat down with Digital Trends Live to talk about tethered drones, which can hold up to six pounds, go as high as 400 feet, and stay in the air for days.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
dt live franco brockelman interview
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Releaf app gives cannabis patients comfort via knowledge

Created to help CEO and founder Franco Brockelman's mother find relief from her chronic pain, Releaf is a cannabis database designed to make information regarding the substance more easily accessible to medical marijuana patients.
Posted By Brie Barbee
ben lee rootstrap app development interview
Digital Trends Live

Ben Lee of Rootstrap explains the pitfalls of app development

If you have a cool idea for an app, you may need help actually making it. Ben Lee of Rootstrap appeared on Digital Trends Live to explain how his company helps companies build their apps, and how branding should take a backseat.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple music ola partnership phone
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Marriott data breach, Android Auto, and more

Changes to Apple Music, as well as the second largest corporate data breach in history, highlighted today's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also sat down with filmmaker Pete Williams to discuss his latest film, The New Breed.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt live pete willimas interview poster for 5973753332001
Digital Trends Live

Director Pete Williams on making a documentary about social entrepreneurs

Director Pete Williams stopped by the Digital Trends Live studio to talk about his new documentary, in which he follows social entrepreneurs as they try to solve the world's problems through capitalism.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to play youtube in the background mobile
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: YouTube Premium and drones that fly forever

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler welcomed Laura Major from CyPhy and Ben Lee from Rootstrap to the show. Plus, the future of YouTube Premium after news that the streaming giant will be offering exclusive content for free.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dirk ahlborn interview dirkahlborn
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: HyperloopTT’s Dirk Ahlborn discusses the future of travel

We chatted with HyperloopTT's Dirk Ahlborn about the newest way to travel. The Hyperloop travels at nearly the speed of sound and has already been commercially approved in China and the UAE.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
digital trends live 12 3 18 episode 28 2 poster for 5974857018001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: A runaway Tesla, new Airpods, and Hyperloop updates

On episode 28 of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and guest Adrien Warner explored the biggest tech news of the day, including rumors of new Airpods, a police chase involving a Tesla, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
GearClub Unlimited
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa-enabled Billy Bass, ‘Gear.Club Unlimited 2,’ and more

Alexa-enabled fish and Boring Company lawsuits highlighted this episode of Digital Trends Live. We also welcomed Chris Rosario to talk about Gear.Club Unlimited 2 and Ian Williams of Deadstock Coffee joined the show from Tokyo, Japan.
Posted By Brie Barbee