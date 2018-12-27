Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

We talked to Limbitless about giving gaming-themed prosthetic arms to kids

Gabe Gurwin
By

For children born with injured or missing limbs, completing everyday tasks can be a struggle, but the nonprofit organization Limbitless Solutions is making things easier with its line of bionic arms. Available to families free of charge, the 3D-printed arms are capable of gripping objects just like human arms and the company has partnered with popular media franchises in order to give the arms some extra flair.

In collaboration with 343 Industries, families can receive prosthetic arms based on the Spartan armor from the Halo video game series. Kids will be able to pick from the Master Chief’s Mk. VI armor variant, made famous in the campaign modes, as well as a multiplayer variant with several color options.

Speaking to Digital Trends during our Digital Trends Live show on Thursday, December 27, director of production Dominique Courbin said that thus far, Limbitless has donated around 20 arms to children across the United States, which would otherwise cost as much as $100,000.

“We started with a very simple prosthetic arm that could just open and close,” Courbin said. “But due to popular demand and our own interest in improving the prosthetic, we began to create prosthetics that could create individual finger movement. But that created a very difficult technical problem for us to solve.”

limbitless prosthetic arms halo league of legends 343limbitless

By using video games, children are able to train and learn how to use the prosthetic arms more effectively, and Limbitless also releases its own video games designed for the arms. After showing the game at Game Developers Conference 2018, the team was introduced to several game companies, including not just 343, but also League of Legends studio Riot Games. Five different prosthetic designs based on the game will be available to order in 2019.

Creating the prosthetic arms from video game characters was actually a fairly simple process, with Courbin saying that since the 3D-modeling process used for the arms is similar to creating 3D objects in video games, Limbitless was able to import 343’s models as the basic blueprint for the arms.

For children interested in Marvel Comics, Limbitless also created an Iron Man prosthetic arm. Actor Robert Downey Jr. was able to give the arm to a seven-year-old boy named Alex in 2015, which is about as cool as being given the whole Iron Man suit.

“We always wanted to help empower the kids and enable them to reflect how awesome and heroic they are internally — and wear them on their sleeve,” Courbin added.

Parents looking to receive a Limbitless prosthetic arm for their child can apply on the company’s official website. The company also accepts donations, which enables it to give all of its arms away for free.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
sim city
Gaming

Lost ‘SimCity’ for NES revealed to the public as Christmas gift

The long lost SimCity for NES has emerged 27 years after its first and only public appearance in January 1991. The Video Game History Foundation's Frank Cifaldi detailed the discovery in a blog post that was published on Christmas.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Gaming

Battle royale games dominated 2018, and there was room for two survivors

2018 is approaching its end, and if there's one video game genre that dominated the year, it's battle royale. These were the winners of battle royale in 2018, as well as one game that has some catching up to do.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best cheap xbox one games 2017 s review 9
Gaming

Xbox One vs. Xbox One S: Is a midtier upgrade worth your money?

With three different Xbox One models, it's all too easy to get confused. To help you decide between the original Xbox One and the midtier Xbox One S, we've put together a handy spec comparison.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fallout 76 Review-in-Progress
Gaming

Not everything can be Fortnite: The biggest gaming fails of 2018

2018 has been a great year for games, but even great years have missteps. We're looking at you Fallout 76. From colossal flops to disturbing tweets to press conference blunders, let's take a look at the biggest gaming fails of 2018.
Posted By Steven Petite
far cry new dawn review 6
Gaming

‘Far Cry: New Dawn’ is a fresh, post-apocalyptic spin on a stale formula

Digital Trends visited Ubisoft's Montreal studio for an in-depth demo of 'Far Cry: New Dawn', the 'Far Cry 5' follow-up that's aiming to serve as both a sequel and standalone adventure in the sandbox series.
Posted By Matt Cabral
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

These are the best video game sales happening right now

There are still some great deals to be had on video games this holiday season, regardless of which platform you happen to own. Here are the best video game deals available right now, including Switch, PS4, Xbox, and Steam sales.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
spider man accessibility options feature marvel s 4
Gaming

Want every suit in 'Marvel's Spider-Man' for PS4? Here's how to get them all

Marvel's Spider-Man features a whopping 38 different suits for Peter Parker to wear as he swings across New York City knocking out baddies. Here are all the suits and how to unlock them.
Posted By Steven Petite
playstation classic review feat
Gaming

After rough debut, Sony slashes price of PlayStation Classic to just $60

Sony's PlayStation Classic plug-and-play system has already had its price cut to just $60. It originally retailed for $100 and has been criticized for its poor emulation and game selection.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Skyrim 3
Gaming

From 'Skyrim' to 'Undertale,' these are the best games on Steam right now

Steam is an enormous video game marketplace filled with titles for PC, Mac, and Linux, and over the years, some truly fantastic games have been released there. These are the best games on Steam.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
shadow of the colossus remake reiew tall boi desaturate filter
Gaming

Cancel the movie trip. These video game masterpieces are the ultimate eye candy

The best looking games of 2018 came in all shapes and sizes, from photorealistic jaw-droppers to delightful indies that piqued our imaginations. Each of our ten picks wowed us from the moment we stepped into their fantasy worlds.
Posted By Steven Petite
renegades csgo esl pro league season 8 finals aaron ward azr
Gaming

Esports boot camp means battling stress, sweat, and homesickness for gaming glory

We spend time with Renegades, one of the world’s top CSGCS:GO teams, as they prepare for their post-season run.
Posted By Brian Blickenstaff
doomba roomba doom levels rand1
Emerging Tech

Doomba uses your Roomba data to build new ‘Doom’ maps. You’re welcome

One enterprising game developer recently decided to repurpose his Roomba vacuum's mapping data to create custom levels of the classic first-person shooter Doom. Because why the heck not?
Posted By Luke Dormehl