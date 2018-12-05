Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Pro4Ma CEO Liz Dunn explains the retail trends of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Will Nicol
By

Black Friday has a bad reputation. It’s a day of ludicrous sales, yes, but as its sinister name implies, it’s also been a day of chaos, as crowds stormed the gates of stores, surging into aisles, legions of hands outstretched to grab big-ticket items before someone else does. The times they are changing, however; even though Black Friday still attracts swarms of shoppers to stores, more and more people are doing their shopping online. Liz Dunn, CEO of retail analytics platform Pro4Ma, appeared on Digital Trends Live to talk with host Greg Nibler about the trends she saw over Black Friday weekend this year, and what that means for retailers moving forward.

Explaining Pro4Ma’s business model, Dunn says: “What we’re trying to do is really tie together all of the data that’s out there related to retailers and map the ecosystem, as it were. So we’re really trying to help retailers understand the data that’s impacting their performance, and help investors understand how to target retailers that may be on an upswing.”

“Traffic is down in physical stores,” Dunn says of the predominant trend in retail. “It’s been down for the last six years. It was down again for Black Friday. But what we saw for the Black Friday weekend online is that sales were up quite strongly, and that continued through Cyber Monday.”

“There’s a little bit of a shift, though,” she continues, “where the sales are more spread out than they used to be, and that’s because we all have a phone in our pocket and we start shopping as soon as we put down our forks.”

According to Dunn, consumers should cast a wide net when searching for deals. There are a lot of big retailers all trying to capture consumer dollars, and although Amazon may seem like an obvious place to shop, competitors like Walmart and Target can often offer better deals.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the Digital Trends Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
dt daily timbers int poster for 5969076328001
Digital Trends Live

Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin reveals his secrets to staying fit

Digital Trends Live stopped by Providence Park to talk to Portland Timbers defender Zarek Valentin, who talked about fitness tracking, the Timbers' passionate fans, and how he almost quit soccer for basketball.
Posted By Will Nicol
Digital Trends Live

DT Live: NASA landing, gene-edited babies, and cloud-connected notebooks

On Tuesday's DT Live, host Greg Nibler talked about gene-edited babies, 5G, and LG's patent for a 16-camera smartphone. We also interviewed presidential candidate Andrew Yang, and Rocketbook founders Joe Lemay and Jack Epstein.
Posted By Brie Barbee
jake epstein joe lemay interview rocketbook
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Rocketbook creators see their erasable notebook soar

On Digital Trends Live, we talked with the founders of Rocketbook, Jake Epstein and Joe Lemay, about how they came up the product, what it was like to be on Shark Tank, and what the future holds for their smart erasable notebooks.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
laura major interview lauramajor
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: CyPhy Works Laura Major talks advances in tethered drones

Laura Major, the CTO of CyPhy Works, sat down with Digital Trends Live to talk about tethered drones, which can hold up to six pounds, go as high as 400 feet, and stay in the air for days.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
dt live franco brockelman interview
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Releaf app gives cannabis patients comfort via knowledge

Created to help CEO and founder Franco Brockelman's mother find relief from her chronic pain, Releaf is a cannabis database designed to make information regarding the substance more easily accessible to medical marijuana patients.
Posted By Brie Barbee
ben lee rootstrap app development interview
Digital Trends Live

Ben Lee of Rootstrap explains the pitfalls of app development

If you have a cool idea for an app, you may need help actually making it. Ben Lee of Rootstrap appeared on Digital Trends Live to explain how his company helps companies build their apps, and how branding should take a backseat.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple music ola partnership phone
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Marriott data breach, Android Auto, and more

Changes to Apple Music, as well as the second largest corporate data breach in history, highlighted today's episode of Digital Trends Live. We also sat down with filmmaker Pete Williams to discuss his latest film, The New Breed.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt live pete willimas interview poster for 5973753332001
Digital Trends Live

Director Pete Williams on making a documentary about social entrepreneurs

Director Pete Williams stopped by the Digital Trends Live studio to talk about his new documentary, in which he follows social entrepreneurs as they try to solve the world's problems through capitalism.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to play youtube in the background mobile
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: YouTube Premium and drones that fly forever

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler welcomed Laura Major from CyPhy and Ben Lee from Rootstrap to the show. Plus, the future of YouTube Premium after news that the streaming giant will be offering exclusive content for free.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dirk ahlborn interview dirkahlborn
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: HyperloopTT’s Dirk Ahlborn discusses the future of travel

We chatted with HyperloopTT's Dirk Ahlborn about the newest way to travel. The Hyperloop travels at nearly the speed of sound and has already been commercially approved in China and the UAE.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
digital trends live 12 3 18 episode 28 2 poster for 5974857018001
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: A runaway Tesla, new Airpods, and Hyperloop updates

On episode 28 of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and guest Adrien Warner explored the biggest tech news of the day, including rumors of new Airpods, a police chase involving a Tesla, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
GearClub Unlimited
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Alexa-enabled Billy Bass, ‘Gear.Club Unlimited 2,’ and more

Alexa-enabled fish and Boring Company lawsuits highlighted this episode of Digital Trends Live. We also welcomed Chris Rosario to talk about Gear.Club Unlimited 2 and Ian Williams of Deadstock Coffee joined the show from Tokyo, Japan.
Posted By Brie Barbee
big easy interview bigeasyinterview
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Harlem Globetrotter Big Easy talks new app, favorite gadget

We welcomed Harlem Globetrotter Nathaniel Lofton to talk about how he became a Globetrotter 14 years ago. Big Easy also told us about the brand-new Harlem Globetrotters app that is now available on Android and Apple.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Riley Winn
spacex latest falcon 9 rocket launch set multiple records december 2018
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: First 5G phone, Batcole Foundation, and a new data breach

Tuesday on Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler discussed trending topics such as the Quora data breach, and Jeremy Kaplan was joined by Katie Linendoll from the Batcole Foundation to discuss the benefits of AR and VR in hospital rooms.
Posted By Brie Barbee