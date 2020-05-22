One of the things we miss most right now is the chance to come together and share a meal. Our current situation makes it harder for us to connect. So we’re changing that, with our Open For Good live dinner series.

Some of the culinary world’s biggest stars invite you into their home kitchens for live, online cooking classes to benefit members of the restaurant industry impacted by the coronavirus. In each episode, a chef will teach you a new recipe by breaking down the techniques, ingredients, and gadgets needed. The series will spotlight charities like World Central Kitchen, which is working with more than 1,200 restaurants nationwide to purchase and deliver meals to vulnerable families and communities impacted by COVID-19.

In this episode, Chef Daniella “Danie” Abraham, who has worked with numerous stars and professional athletes, walks viewers through a quick, easy, and delicious recipe for Buffalo Chicken Wings using a Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker.

The great thing about this recipe is that you can use either fresh or frozen chicken, making it easy to throw together a meal regardless of how much you planned ahead. And because this Ninja Foodi pressure cooker has TenderCrisp™ technology, you have the ability to pressure cook and air-fry all in one appliance, with the swap of a lid.

“This recipe for Buffalo Chicken Wings is an easy home recipe with a bit of restaurant flair,” Abraham says, “and is perfect for Memorial Day.” And it’s all in one machine, making preparation — and clean up — a breeze.

Buffalo Chicken Wings Recipe:

Tip: Want to use fresh wings instead of frozen? Rather than pressure cooking, simply place fresh wings in the basket and toss with 2 tablespoons canola oil. Then Air Crisp at 390°F for 24–28 minutes.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 20 minutes

Makes: 4-6 servings

Approx. Pressure Build: 6 minutes

Pressure Release: Quick

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

2 pounds frozen chicken wings, drums and flats separated

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 tablespoons Buffalo sauce

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Chef Danie’s Sweet Truff Buffalo Glaze

A quarter cup of Truff hot sauce

2 tablespoons of melted butter

2 tablespoons of agave

A splash of Mirin

A couple drops of canola oil

Directions

Pour water into the pot. Place wings into the Cook & Crisp™ basket and place the basket in the pot. Assemble the pressure lid, making sure the pressure release valve is in the SEAL position. Select PRESSURE and set to HIGH. Set time to 12 minutes. Select START/STOP to begin. When pressure cooking is complete, quick-release the pressure by turning the pressure release valve to the VENT position. Carefully remove the lid when the unit has finished releasing the pressure. Pat wings dry with paper towels and toss with 2 tablespoons of oil in the basket. Close the crisping lid. Select AIR CRISP, set temperature to 390°F, and set time to 15 minutes. Select START/STOP to begin. After 7 minutes, open lid, then lift basket and shake wings or toss with silicone-tipped tongs. Lower basket back into the pot and close lid to resume cooking. While the wings are cooking, stir together Buffalo sauce and salt in a large mixing bowl. When cooking is complete, transfer wings to the bowl with Buffalo sauce and toss to coat.

Editors' Recommendations