One of the things we miss most right now is the chance to come together and share a meal, whether it’s gathering at a friend’s house, a favorite neighborhood spot, or the trending restaurant in town. Our current situation makes it harder for us to connect. So we’re changing that.

Some of the culinary world’s biggest stars invite you into their home kitchens for live online cooking classes to benefit members of the restaurant industry impacted by COVID-19. In each episode, a chef will teach you a new recipe by breaking down the techniques, ingredients, and gadgets needed, whether it’s a good knife or a Ninja Foodi Multicooker. We’ll also be raising money for World Central Kitchen, which is working diligently to deliver meals to those in need right now, including restaurant workers.

On this episode, Chef Shirley Chung (as seen multiple times on Top Chef), shows us how to make mouth-watering caramel chicken with potato and peppers, all in one pot. It’s a dish that balances sweet and savory tastes into a hearty meal with a touch of spice. Chef Chung walks us through the entire process of making this amazing one-pot meal.

One Pot Cooking: Caramel Chicken with Potato and Peppers

Serves 2 to 4. Ingredients:

2 tbsp corn starch

2 lbs chicken drumsticks ( cut in ½)

4 tbsp canola oil ( or grapeseed oil)

2 Yukon Gold potatoes (cut into 8 pc)

½ onion, diced

1 head of garlic, peeled

¼ cup of sugar

1 cup of Shaoxing Wine or Sherry, leftover Rose, or white wine

¼ cup of soy sauce

1 tbsp of dark soy sauce (or molasses)

1 tsp of chili flakes

½ cup of chicken stock

1 red bell pepper (large diced)

1 jalapeño pepper (sliced)

Salt (to taste)

Chopped scallion for garnish

Sprinkle the cornstarch over the chicken drumsticks and massage them together. Heat half of the canola oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add chunks of potato, and sear all sides to light golden brown, remove them and set aside for later. Add the rest of canola oil into the pot – add garlic and onion – sauté for 30 seconds, and once it gives off an aroma, increase the heat to high. Add chicken and stir fry for 1 minute. After the chicken skins get a little golden, pull the chicken and vegetables to one side within the pot. Add sugar, and stir continuously. Cook until it caramelizes and turns brown. (This technique is called stir fry sugar in Chinese cooking) Once the caramel has formed, mix it in with the chicken and vegetables. Then, deglaze the pot with a wine of your choice. ShaoXing Wine is a warm and savory rice cooking wine from China, its taste is similar to sherry wine. You can sub with Rose or less oaky whites. Make sure to scrape off all the tasty bits from the bottom and the edge of the pot. Once it comes to a simmer, cook off the wine for 1 minute, then add soy sauce and dark soy into the pot. Return to a simmer, and add the chicken stock, seared potatoes, and chili flakes. Turn heat down to medium low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes. Carefully dice red pepper and jalapeño peppers. After the chicken and potato have braised for 15 minutes, add the diced red bell peppers and jalapeño peppers to the pot, cook for 3 minute or until the peppers still have a bite but are not mushy. Adjust the seasoning with salt, then garnish with chopped scallions.

Ready to serve, either on its own, or with steamed rice.

For more recipes, including recipes for the Ninja Foodie Pressure Cooker, visit https://www.digitaltrends.com/topic/open-for-good-live-dinner-series/

