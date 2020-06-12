One of the things we miss most right now is the chance to come together and share a meal. Our current situation makes it harder for us to connect. So we’re changing that, with our Open for Good live dinner series.

Some of the culinary world’s biggest stars invite you into their home kitchens for live, online cooking classes to benefit members of the restaurant industry impacted by the coronavirus. In each episode, a chef will teach you a new recipe by breaking down the techniques, ingredients, and gadgets needed. The series will spotlight charities like World Central Kitchen, which is working with more than 1,200 restaurants nationwide to purchase and deliver meals to vulnerable families and communities impacted by COVID-19.

In this episode, we welcome Chef Tim Hollingsworth from the Los Angeles restaurant Otium, who will walk us through making delicious herb-roasted pork chops with fresh rosemary, honey, and garlic. Pan-seared and butter-basted, these pork chops are moist, tender, drenched in a mouth-watering sauce made with fresh rosemary, garlic, honey, and cream. Hollingsworth takes us through the preparation of these amazing pork chops step-by-step, all while also sharing his tips, tricks, and insider stories of the restaurant industry.

Herb-roasted pork chops with rosemary, honey, and garlic

Ingredients

2 1-inch thick pork chops

4 tbsp. grapeseed oil

3 tbsp. butter

Salt and pepper

Sprig of rosemary

2 crushed garlic cloves

Instructions

Preheat a heavy-bottom pan over medium heat. Next, season pork chops with salt and pepper. When the pan is hot, add the grapeseed oil. Heat until the oil has a white heat, add pork chops, and sear on all sides. Once a nice color is achieved, add butter, garlic, and a sprig of rosemary. Baste roast the pork until you reach an internal temp of 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The pork will carry over to 145 F internal temp. If you want, you can roast it on the stovetop, or you can put it in the oven for 5-7 minutes at 350 F until the same internal temp is achieved.

Garlic rosemary sauce

Ingredients

2 tbsp. grapeseed oil

2 tbsp. butter

1 tbsp. chopped rosemary

2 tbsp. chopped garlic

1/3 cup honey

1/2 cup cream

1 cup beef demi-glace

Instructions

Make the sauce in the same pan that you roast the pork in. Sweat the garlic and rosemary in oil and butter. Add honey, and continue to cook for 3 minutes. Add cream and demi-glace and reduce to sauce consistency (coats the back of a spoon) Garnish with rosemary.

For more Open for Good, visit digitaltrends.com/topic/open-for-good-live-dinner-series/.

