  1. Digital Trends Live

Open for Good: Herb roasted pork chops with rosemary, honey, and garlic

By

One of the things we miss most right now is the chance to come together and share a meal. Our current situation makes it harder for us to connect. So we’re changing that, with our Open for Good live dinner series.

Some of the culinary world’s biggest stars invite you into their home kitchens for live, online cooking classes to benefit members of the restaurant industry impacted by the coronavirus. In each episode, a chef will teach you a new recipe by breaking down the techniques, ingredients, and gadgets needed. The series will spotlight charities like World Central Kitchen, which is working with more than 1,200 restaurants nationwide to purchase and deliver meals to vulnerable families and communities impacted by COVID-19.

In this episode, we welcome Chef Tim Hollingsworth from the Los Angeles restaurant Otium, who will walk us through making delicious herb-roasted pork chops with fresh rosemary, honey, and garlic. Pan-seared and butter-basted, these pork chops are moist, tender, drenched in a mouth-watering sauce made with fresh rosemary, garlic, honey, and cream. Hollingsworth takes us through the preparation of these amazing pork chops step-by-step, all while also sharing his tips, tricks, and insider stories of the restaurant industry.

Herb-roasted pork chops with rosemary, honey, and garlic

Ingredients

  • 2 1-inch thick pork chops
  • 4 tbsp. grapeseed oil
  • 3 tbsp. butter
  • Salt and pepper
  • Sprig of rosemary
  • 2 crushed garlic cloves

Instructions

  1. Preheat a heavy-bottom pan over medium heat.
  2. Next, season pork chops with salt and pepper.
  3. When the pan is hot, add the grapeseed oil. Heat until the oil has a white heat, add pork chops, and sear on all sides.
  4. Once a nice color is achieved, add butter, garlic, and a sprig of rosemary. Baste roast the pork until you reach an internal temp of 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The pork will carry over to 145 F internal temp.
  5. If you want, you can roast it on the stovetop, or you can put it in the oven for 5-7 minutes at 350 F until the same internal temp is achieved.

Garlic rosemary sauce

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. grapeseed oil
  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 1 tbsp. chopped rosemary
  • 2 tbsp. chopped garlic
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup cream
  • 1 cup beef demi-glace

Instructions

  1. Make the sauce in the same pan that you roast the pork in.
  2. Sweat the garlic and rosemary in oil and butter.
  3. Add honey, and continue to cook for 3 minutes.
  4. Add cream and demi-glace and reduce to sauce consistency (coats the back of a spoon)
  5. Garnish with rosemary.

For more Open for Good, visit digitaltrends.com/topic/open-for-good-live-dinner-series/.

Editors' Recommendations

Open For Good: Caramel chicken with potatoes and peppers — all in one pot

open for good episode 4 ofgthumb

The best Ninja Foodi deals on cookers, air fryers, and grills for June 2020

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

These are the best cheap grill deals for June 2020

people grilling outside

These are the best cheap Instant Pot deals for June 2020

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Digital Trends Live: Apple and Google fight COVID-19; robot pizza delivery

digital trends live episode 356 starship 2

Digital Trends Live: Secure your Zoom, Minecraft Update, Apple Watch Series 3

digital trends live episode 357 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: iPhone SE arrives, ‘The Fat Jewish,’ the Peacock launches

Digital Trends Live: Facebook fights misinformation, TikTok’s parental controls

Digital Trends Live: Conspiracy theories, iPhone 12 leak, and more

Digital Trends Live: Uber delivers, Facebook games, Apple rumors, and more

Digital Trends Live: Fandango buys Vudu, Sonos streams music, and more

digital trends live episode 362 fandango acquires vudu content 2020

Digital Trends Live: Zoom updates, Facebook Messenger Kids, SpaceX, and more

digital trends live episode 363 graph image

Digital Trends Live: YouTube turns 15, NFL draft goes virtual

digital trends live episode 364 screen shot 2020 04 23 at 12 15 30 pm

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 tracking, Hubble turns 30, and more

Digital Trends Live: COVID tracking concerns, Tesla reopens, Star Wars in 4K