One of the things we miss most right now is the chance to come together and share a meal. Our current situation makes it harder for us to connect. So we’re changing that, with our Open For Good live dinner series.

Some of the culinary world’s biggest stars invite you into their home kitchens for live, online cooking classes to benefit members of the restaurant industry impacted by the coronavirus. In each episode, a chef will teach you a new recipe by breaking down the techniques, ingredients, and gadgets needed. The series will spotlight charities like World Central Kitchen, which is working with more than 1,200 restaurants nationwide to purchase and deliver meals to vulnerable families and communities impacted by COVID-19.

In this episode, we’re joined by Chef Justin Warner, best known for winning the eighth season of Food Network Star on the Food Network, and author of The Laws of Cooking: And How to Break Them. He’ll show us how to make an incredible summer berry pie using the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker and TenderCrisp lid, which makes for easy cooking, easy cleanup, and an amazing pie all in under a half-hour.

Summer Berry Pie: Step By Step

Ingredients

1 quart fresh berries

1 cup sugar

1 grated apple

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup cassava flour

3 Tablespoons butter, cubed

1 Tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 premade pie crusts, thawed

2-3 Tablespoons chia seeds (optional but rad)

Method

Make sure your pie crusts are pulled from the freezer and allowed to thaw thoroughly. Build a pie sling using two strips of aluminum foil folded in half. Place them across each other, creating a ‘+’ Put one pie crust into a 9-inch pie pan. Place your pie pan in the middle of the pie sling, then lift the aluminum foil to place it in the Ninja Foodi using the TenderCrisp lid. Set the temperature to bake at 400 degrees F for 7 minutes. While the pie crust is baking, put the fresh berries, sugar, grated apple, lemon juice, butter, cassava flour, chia seeds, and salt into a large bowl and mix together. Pull the pie crust from the Foodi and place one-half cup of water into the Foodi bowl. Add the filling to the pie crust and then place back into the Foodi. Set to pressure cook on High, making sure Pressure Release Valve is in Sealed position, and set your time for 5 minutes. Release the pressure valve after the timer has finished, then remove the pie from the Foodi using your aluminum pie sling. Add the second pie crust to the top of the pie pan, crimping the edges with your fingers or a fork. Crack the egg into a small cup and whisk it, and then brush the egg across the top of the crust. Put a cross in the middle of the toe pie crust to allow it to vent while cooking. Place the pie back into the Foodi using the pie sling, then use the TenderCrisp lid, setting the temperature to bake at 400 degrees F for 6 minutes. Allow the pie to cool to enable the filing to solidify, or if you’re a boss like Justin, just dig in.

