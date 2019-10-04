Reel News: Joker, Gemini Man, and Zombieland: Double Tap

Need help figuring out what movie to see this weekend? Look no further! Join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn for our Reel News segment, as they dive into the biggest movies opening this weekend, and if they’re worth seeing. This week we take a look at Joker, Gemini Man, Zombieland: Double Tap, and review some exciting Spider-Man news.

We first look at the hotly anticipated film Joker from director Todd Phillips. A look into the origin of Batman’s long-time nemesis, it stars Joaquin Phoenix in the title roll of comedian Arthur Fleck, who lives at home with his mother and has a day job as a clown for hire. Phoenix is getting rave reviews for his Joker take, but Winn warns that the R rating is not to be taken lightly. “It’s definitely not for the kids,” he notes. Also be aware that there is some controversy surrounding this release, and some theaters are banning cosplayers. However, says Winn, “if you’re going to see one movie this weekend, it has to be Joker.” Joker opens October 4 in theaters nationwide. Buy tickets here.

Next up is Gemini Man, the new film from director Ang Lee starring Will Smith … and Will Smith. Smith plays both a 50-year-old version of himself, as well as a cloned, 23-year-old version of himself. “It’s technology we’ve never seen,” from Weta Digital Studios, notes Keeney. “We’ve seen de-aging before, but this process is a complete digital creation,” and it looks to be an astonishing visual accomplishment. Read more about our thoughts on Gemini Man here. Gemini Man opens in theaters nationwide on October 11. Buy tickets here.

We then dive into the recently revealed news that Spider-Man will, indeed, stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney and Sony has announced they will collaborate on a third feature film, slated for a summer 2021 release.

Finally, we take a look at Zombieland: Double Tap, the long-awaited sequel to the post-apocalyptic action-comedy Zombieland. Most sequels fall off in quality, but we’ve got reason to believe Double Tap will blow us away. You can catch Zombieland: Double Tap in theaters October 18.

