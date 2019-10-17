Need help figuring out what movie to see this weekend? Look no further! Join Erin Keeney and Riley Winn for our Reel News segment as they dive into the biggest movies opening this weekend to see if anything will be worth your money at the box office. This week we take a look at Zombieland: Double Tap, The Lighthouse, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

We begin with a movie a decade in the making, Zombieland Double Tap, which Winn notes “brings back all the elements we love in the first film, but with a lot of new twists.” Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone return, this time hitting the road for an epic adventure with Zoey Deutsch and Rosario Dawson. Zombieland Double Tap opens in theaters October 17. “If you’re going to see one movie this weekend, it has to be Zombieland,” Winn says.

Next up is a black-and-white horror film called The Lighthouse, about two lighthouse keepers whose isolation pushes them over the edge. Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson star in the latest film from “The Witch” director Robert Eggers, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is getting universal acclaim for both its technical aspects and visual language. While the filming was a nightmare, according to Eggers, he really wanted to push himself and the actors, “and I think that really comes across in the film,” says Winn. The Lighthouse opens in theaters October 18.

Finally, Angelina Jolie is back in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, where she reprises her role as the classic Disney villain. Picking up several years after the original, this film continues to explore the complex relationship between Maleficent and the soon-to-be queen, Princess Aurora. This time, a formidable queen has entered the scene, causing a huge rift between Maleficent and Aurora. Co-starring Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer, Maleficent will try to recapture the gigantic success of the first film. “Angelina Jolie facing off with Michelle Pfieffer? I am here for this,” says Keeney. “I’m hoping Maleficent will keep bucking this ‘prince comes to save the princess stereotype,’” she says. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens October 17.

For past Reel News segments, go to www.digitaltrends.com/topic/reel-news

