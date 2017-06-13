Use these three Dish Network promo codes to score free TV mounting and accessories

This is a Dish sponsored post.

Dish currently has some incredible offers on a variety of services and products for a limited time only. With our special coupon codes, you can score savings on TV mounting, a soundbar, or Bluetooth headphones.

Unlike other cable companies, Dish puts the customer first, with a strikingly honest tagline of “Tuned into you.” The company focuses on technology and innovation and prides itself on providing not only outstanding customer service but also the best TV experience and value possible. From a hopper 3 DVR option to Amazon Alexa integration, the company focuses on what the customer wants. Read on to discover some amazing offers this standout company has to offer.

For a limited time you can get free TV mounting with a mounting bracket included. The deal is perfect for those who have just purchased a new, large TV, or have one sitting on a stand but really want it mounted on the wall. This not only saves space, but it can also improve the look and feel of the entire room. Mounting can be difficult to do on your own, which is why you need the professionals this service offers. This free offer is a $200 value and valid from now until July 30, 2017. To score this deal, you must be a new customer and use special promo code: MOUNT4735. If your TV is exactly where you want it, but you’d like to improve your viewing experience, you can do so with a Polk Soundbar directly from Dish. The soundbar is a high-quality TV accessory that improves any TV show, movie, or game. Soundbars are often what upgrade a basic TV setup to a fully engaging cinema experience. The TV soundbar deal includes the Polk soundbar,as well as professional installation, and is a $200 value. The deal is valid for new customers only through July 30, 2017. To score this deal, use promo code: DISHSOUND967. Connect to Dish anywhere you go with free noise-reduction headphones. The Bluetooth headphones are a $100 value, and the offer is available to new customers only. The headphones you receive may come in a variety of colors including red, white, and black. The offer is valid for new customers only, and you can snag your free pair by using promo code: BTOFFER825.

