Catch up on Day 2 of CES 2018 with our quick wrap-up video

With the already infamous power outage taking place, the second day of CES 2018 was filled with lots of happenings, many of which, happened at the Digital Trends CES booth.

The booth was just a hub of activity as guests from a variety of companies and industries stopped by. Here’s a quick breakdown of who stopped by:

Indiegogo: The crowdfunding platform's CEO David Mandelbrot stopped by the booth to show off some interesting and new Indiegogo projects. Mandelbrot also broke down how Indiegogo helps funders after they raise funds by connecting them with the appropriate resources .

Qualcomm: Snapdragon chips are powering some of the best devices on the market and Qualcomm's senior marketing manager PJ Jacobowitz stopped by the booth to show which new products are harnessing the power of its processors.

Snapdragon chips are powering some of the best devices on the market and Qualcomm’s senior marketing manager PJ Jacobowitz stopped by the booth to show which new products are harnessing the power of its processors. AMD: In a similar vein, Mark Papermaster, AMD’s chief technology officer, talked with Digital Trends about the company’s new Ryzen processors and some of the company newest products like the Kaby Lake-G.

This is just a small sample of what went down at the DT booth on Day Two of CES.