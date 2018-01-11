Digital Trends
Affordable new products and the future of tech highlight day 3 of CES 2018

By
There’s still a ton going on at CES 2018 as we move into our penultimate day of coverage. Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison joined Maude Garrett for DT Daily to talk about the wide variety of tech on display at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.

Besides the plethora of new products on the floor, including LG’s InstaView ThinQ Smart Refrigerator that features a transparent OLED display, the trio also talked about some of their favorite products and the future of technology.

From robotics in early education and elderly care, to eye-tracking technologies in smart cars, and advancements in voice-activated computing (like what we’re seeing in virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa), the future of technology is looking pretty incredible.

Denison and Nibler also discussed some of their favorite affordable products from CES. “TCL has the television,” said Denison, senior editor of home theater and entertainment at Digital Trends. “The 55-inch [6-Series TV] is 4K, it’s HDR, it’s got Adobe Vision, it has gorgeous color, and it executes really well. It looks like one of the major manufacturers’ more expensive TVs and is going to sell for around $650 or $700.”

TCL has been the fastest-growing TV brand in the U.S. for the last two years. The Chinese electronics company surprised us last year with its P-Series TV with Dolby Vision and built-in Roku operating system and is a serious up-and-comer in the U.S. market.

Digital Trend’s Top Tech of CES Awards also went live today. Awarded each year to the very best products, this year saw a wide variety of tech honored, including wall-sized TVs, tiny drones, smart tech, VR headsets, and more. With nine major categories, multiple winners in Emerging tech, and one grand-prize winner, we found the most promising technologies from CES 2018.

