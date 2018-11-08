Digital Trends
DT Daily

DT Daily: Foldable phones, Facebook’s Portal and Portal+, and whiskey galore

Kailla Coomes
By

On today’s episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler sits down with Caleb Denison, Digital Trends senior editor, to talk about the trending topics of the day.

After all the talk and anticipation, Samsung has finally unveiled its foldable smartphone. It doesn’t have a name yet, though we heard through the rumor mill it may be called the Galaxy X or Galaxy F for “foldable.” The new display is called the “Infinity Flex Display” and it’s designed to be folded thousands of times without breaking or cracking the screen. There’s no word on the actual price of the phone, but Kim Jang-yeol, head of research at Golden Bridge Investment, speculates that it will cost as much as two million won or $1,850 in U.S. dollars. It will go into mass-production in the “coming months” and will hit retail in early 2019.

In other news, Facebook will start shipping it’s brand-new smart home devices, the Portal and Portal+. Like the Amazon Echo Show, these smart devices have a microphone and display that enable video calls to your Facebook Friends. What is unique about the Portal and Portal+ is that they feature a 15-inch pivoting display that automatically pans and zooms on calls. Creepy? Maybe. Cool feature? Definitely.

Facebook will also be establishing physical pop-up shops at your local Macy’s. They will carry more than 100 products from “the most-loved small businesses and digital native brands” on Facebook and Instagram. Coined Market@Macy’s, you can visit one of nine locations through early February.

Since TV expert Caleb Denison was among our guests, we had to talk about 8K TVs and how they are on the horizon. Seven years ago, we were introduced to 4K televisions and now TV makers are promoting 8K displays. Denison said you shouldn’t throw out your perfectly good 4K TVs though, pointing out that unless you have “megabucks,” you won’t be buying an 8K TV anytime soon.

We finished the hour by bringing on Sam Slaughter, food and drink editor fpr The Manual, a men’s lifestyle website that also covers autonobiles, the outdoors, fashion, grooming, and more. Slaughter came on to talk about “The Spirit Awards,” a feature from the Manual where different spirits are tasted and rated to find the very best.

We also brought on Jordan Felix to talk about The Manual’s winner for Best Single Malt Whiskey, the Westward American Single Malt Whiskey.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

