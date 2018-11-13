DT Daily: Amazon HQ2(s), Indiegogo’s CEO, and Chris Bevans of Dyne

Share

Today on DT Daily, host Greg Nibler kicked the show off with top headlines of the day, including Amazon’s latest plans. After much public fanfare, Amazon has finally chosen not one but two HQ2s. The new facilities will be in New York City and Crystal City, Virginia, and both locations will gain 25,000 jobs.

In other news, Twitter has just announced that there may be an edit button in our near future. CEO Jack Dorsey hinted that the feature may be in the works, but he wants it to be done right. It will allow the user to edit quick spelling mistakes, but not let them go back to edit tweets from the past.

We then talked about autonomous cars and how it could affect tourism. In a 19-page study called “Autonomous Vehicles and the Future of Urban Tourism,” the authors say the introduction of autonomous cars, “will disrupt nearly every actor in the tourism world, including car-rental companies, hotels, restaurants, bars, and even brothels.” They said this would likely occur in a world where 100 percent of the world’s transportation is autonomous.

We then threw it over to New York, where our senior editor of photography, Les Shu, sat down with the CEO of Indiegogo, David Mandelbrot. He has been with Indiegogo for five years and its CEO for three. Mandelbrot says that Indiegogo has a major focus on entrepreneurs. It recently launched a marketplace where inventors can put up their newly backed products.

Mandelbrot discussed his favorite products and mentioned that Indiegogo will be at CES this year. As for the future of Indiegogo, Mandelbrot says they company is working to guarantee that backers get their products.

Next, we brought on our smart home editor, Kim Wetzel, to talk what Amazon will have to offer for Black Friday. She brought on five Amazon devices — the Echo Dot, Echo Dot Kids Edition, Echo, Echo Dot Plus, and the Echo Show.

Wetzel suggested to get the newest version of the Echo Dot, now featuring a much better speaker. If you’re looking to splurge a littl,e the Echo Show has a 10-inch screen and a built-in smart hub for $230. The price may drop a little for Black Friday, making this the perfect addition to your house.

Lastly, we spoke with Chris Bevans, the creative director for Dyne, a high-end men’s sportswear brand. Bevans says the company is rooted in technology. DYNE uses NFC chips to turn its fashion into technology. Each garment can be scanned by your phone, which will show construction, a look-book, and music, all related to the clothing you bought. Bevans even hinted at a partnership with Apple that could allow people to buy clothes with Apple Pay by scanning someone else’s garments. Follow Dyne on Instagram and its website.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.