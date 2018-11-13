Digital Trends
DT Daily

DT Daily: Amazon HQ2(s), Indiegogo’s CEO, and Chris Bevans of Dyne

Kailla Coomes
By

Today on DT Daily, host Greg Nibler kicked the show off with top headlines of the day, including Amazon’s latest plans. After much public fanfare, Amazon has finally chosen not one but two HQ2s. The new facilities will be in New York City and Crystal City, Virginia, and both locations will gain 25,000 jobs.

In other news, Twitter has just announced that there may be an edit button in our near future. CEO Jack Dorsey hinted that the feature may be in the works, but he wants it to be done right. It will allow the user to edit quick spelling mistakes, but not let them go back to edit tweets from the past.

We then talked about autonomous cars and how it could affect tourism. In a 19-page study called “Autonomous Vehicles and the Future of Urban Tourism,” the authors say the introduction of autonomous cars, “will disrupt nearly every actor in the tourism world, including car-rental companies, hotels, restaurants, bars, and even brothels.” They said this would likely occur in a world where 100 percent of the world’s transportation is autonomous.

We then threw it over to New York, where our senior editor of photography, Les Shu, sat down with the CEO of Indiegogo, David Mandelbrot. He has been with Indiegogo for five years and its CEO for three. Mandelbrot says that Indiegogo has a major focus on entrepreneurs. It recently launched a marketplace where inventors can put up their newly backed products.

Mandelbrot discussed his favorite products and mentioned that Indiegogo will be at CES this year. As for the future of Indiegogo, Mandelbrot says they company is working to guarantee that backers get their products.

Next, we brought on our smart home editor, Kim Wetzel, to talk what Amazon will have to offer for Black Friday. She brought on five Amazon devices — the Echo Dot, Echo Dot Kids Edition, Echo, Echo Dot Plus, and the Echo Show.

Wetzel suggested to get the newest version of the Echo Dot, now featuring a much better speaker. If you’re looking to splurge a littl,e the Echo Show has a 10-inch screen and a built-in smart hub for $230. The price may drop a little for Black Friday, making this the perfect addition to your house.

Lastly, we spoke with Chris Bevans, the creative director for Dyne, a high-end men’s sportswear brand. Bevans says the company is rooted in technology. DYNE uses NFC chips to turn its fashion into technology. Each garment can be scanned by your phone, which will show construction, a look-book, and music, all related to the clothing you bought. Bevans even hinted at a partnership with Apple that could allow people to buy clothes with Apple Pay by scanning someone else’s garments. Follow Dyne on Instagram and its website.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
the problem with microsoft to do dt live
DT Daily

Microsoft has #*!@ed up to-do lists on an epic scale

Microsoft has mucked up to-do lists on a scale you simply can’t imagine, a failure that spans multiple products and teams, like a lil’ bit of salmonella that contaminates the entire output from a factory.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
episode 8 dt daily 11 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Foldable smartphones, the future of Apple Music, and BlizzCon

On today's episode of 'DT Daily,' we talked foldable smartphones and Snapchat suing an influencer for not influencing. Rapper Goon des Garcons also joined the show to talk about his obsession with everything Elon Musk.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily 11 2 18 episode 9 4 poster for 5856883530001
DT Daily

DT Daily: The future of MacBooks, AT&T vs. HBO, and more

On episode 9 of DT Daily, Digital Trends' daily live show, Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen broke down the most important news in the world of tech, including AT&T's spat with HBO, the road forward for MacBooks, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
bianca de la garza interview
DT Daily

Beauty company CEO talks about link between social media, empowerment

On today's episode of DT Daily, Brenda Stolyar sat down with beauty company CEO Bianca de la Garza to talk social media and how new media platforms like Instagram give more people a voice and can change the beauty industry for the better.
Posted By Brie Barbee
chris dixon of pensole dt daily poster for 5857897026001
DT Daily

Sneaker design Chris Dixon talks career arcs in the industry

Chris Dixon is a designer from the Pensole Footwear Design Academy, and he stopped by the DT Daily studio to talk about how he started his career, the World Sneaker Championship, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
DT Daily

DT Daily: The latest flagship killer, shoe designer Chris Nixon, and more

In today's episode of DT Daily, we sit down to talk about the Boring Company's new tunnel and the latest smartphone from OnePlus. We also chat with designer Chris Dixon and all-around funnyman Jemaine Clement about his forthcoming projects.
Posted By Brandon Widder
dt daily episode 11 dtdaily1106
DT Daily

DT Daily: Alexa helps you vote, our new series ‘Behind the Wheel,’ and more

Today on DT Daily we covered all the newest headlines from Apple AirPods to the World Drone Racing Championship. We also chatted with Tim Walbridge, the host of our new video series Behind the Wheel, and a very special guest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
john oates interview dt daily
DT Daily

DT Daily: John Oates, custom cars, and DT’s latest show

Episode 2 of Digital Trend's latest show, Behind the Wheel. features John Oates, Tim Walbridge, and a Porsche GT3RS, as the two take to the streets to discuss cars. Oates also discusses his custom Porsche 356 on today's episode of DT Daily.
Posted By Brie Barbee
jeanne lewis interview dt daily capsure
DT Daily

Capsure CEO Jeanne Lewis talks about preserving the world’s memories

We were joined by Jeanne Lewis, the CEO and co-founder of Capsure, a new photosharing app, on this episode of DT Daily to discuss how technology can help us capture important moments.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily ep12 nov 7th 2018 samsung to debut foldable phone ceo of capsure talks photo sharing privacy poster for 585889087600
DT Daily

DT Daily: Foldable phones, Facebook mulligans, and more

On the 12th episode of DT Daily, Digital Trends' live talk show, hosts Greg Nibler and Marie Pardo-Garber broke down the news of the day, including Samsung's foldable phone announcement, Facebook's upcoming "unsend" feature, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
DT Daily

Westward Distillery weighs in on the best American single malt whiskey

What does a quintessential American single malt whiskey taste like? Greg Nibler sat down with Sam Slaughter and Jordan Felix on DT Daily to talk whiskey and Portland's first grain-to-glass distillery.
Posted By Brie Barbee
ben diatz interview dt daily
DT Daily

Chef Num Pang Chef Ben Daitz talks offers for successful collaborations

We were joined by chef Ben Diatz of Num Pang Kitchen on this episode of DT Daily to talk about his restaurant's latest collaboration with condiment company Sir Kensington's and the benefit of searching for outside perspectives.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily ep 14 nov 9th 2018 2 poster for 5859986040001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Windows woes, A.I. news anchors, and Disney’s streaming service

On the fourteenth episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler and guest Nicole Raney talked about the biggest tech stories of the day, including a troublesome Windows 10 update, China's A.I. news anchor, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily ep 15 nov 12th 2018 poster for 5872658585001
DT Daily

DT Daily: iPhone X problems, Single’s Day sales records, and more

On the 15th episode of DT Daily, Digital Trends' live morning show, Greg Nibler and Marie Pardo-Garber examined the news of the day, including iPhone X screen problems, Alibaba's record-setting day of sales, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol