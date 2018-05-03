DT Daily: Over 5000 smart home devices now work with Google Assistant

Share

Get ready to start saying “Hey Google” to just about every smart device in your home. The list of smart home devices that can connect with Google assistant is now up over 5000. Today, Google announced that assistant is now compatible with all major connected device manufacturers in the U.S. The smart home component hookup list, which is still growing, includes everything you’d expect, like cameras, doorbells, locks, lights, and switches. It also works with security systems including recently added ADT, First Alert, and Vivin. For entertainment, Google Assistant will now connect to DISH’s Hopper family of receivers, and Logitech Harmony hub compatibility is coming soon.

Google’s been working quickly this year to expand the reach of Google Assistant. Four months ago only 1500 devices worked with Google Assistant, and now it’s 5000.

Tesla Model 3 Delays

The usually high-flying Elon Musk had a rough day yesterday, announcing a slew of bad news to shareholders. Over five hundred thousand preorders are in for the Tesla Model 3, but the company still can’t produce more than 10,000 a month. That contributed to the company’s $785 million dollar loss, which is double its losses at this time last year. News of this led Tesla’s stock price down over 7 percent this morning. Musk does optimistically claim that in a few months Model 3 production will double and the company will be profitable.

He also teased more information about the upcoming Model Y, a compact SUV that’s likely to be built on the Model 3 platform. Apparently, that will start production in 24 months in an entirely new, yet to be built factory.

Google’s First VR Doodle

Google Doodles started way back in 1998, but there’s never been a Google Doodle like the current one: Google’s first-ever virtual reality, 360-degree interactive Doodle.

Appropriately enough, the charming Doodle pays tribute to Georges Méliès, the pioneering filmmaker and special effects artist behind memorable early films such as 1902’s ‘A Trip to the Moon’. What better way to pay homage to one of cinema’s greatest pioneers?

As to whether there will be other VR Google Doodles in the future, The Doodle team is keeping quiet. But they do say folks should stay tuned to the homepage.