Tuesday marked the inaugural stream of our revamped DT Daily Live, broadcast from our brand-spanking-new studios in New York and Portland, Oregon. In Portland, Greg Nibler was joined by Digital Trends emerging tech editor Drew Prindle and brand manager BJ Frogozo to discuss notable headlines, such as the future of food delivery, and the launch of the first high-speed transit tunnel by the Elon Musk-owned Boring Company. They also responded to some viewer comments on the fly, and welcomed guests Ben Lee and Quinn Slocum to discuss online branding.

Ben Lee, the founder of digital agency Rootstrap, suggests there may be unforeseen challenges to personal branding in 2018. His company works with founders and other influencers by providing services that help people create the best content in the digital age. On the flip side of things, we also talked to influencer Quinn Slocum, who made his start on Instagram while still in middle school, and used his editing skills to grow several popular Instagram pages, including Best Celebrations, which total over 3.4 million followers.

In New York, our editor-in-chief, Jeremy Kaplan, and mobile editor, Julian Chokkattu, discussed some of the latest phones to hit the market over the last few months, and discussed a few secrets surrounding the Red Hydrogen one phone, a holographic phone to which you can attach DSLR lens.

From the iPhone XR, Apple’s “budget” iPhone, to the Galaxy Note 9 and Pixel 3, among others, we’ve had several noteworthy devices enter the scene. One of the first phones to launch in October, the LG V40 ThinQ, is noteworthy for its five-camera arrangement, sporting three cameras on the back and two on the front, including a wide-angle selfie camera. While camera quality is definitely one of the trends pushing to the forefront, others like the rise of gaming phones are leaving us a little stumped.

DT Daily will air Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET), with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Daily Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win prizes such as a $100 Amazon Gift Card.