DT Daily: Google Pixel Night Sight, Surface Studio 2, and Netflix at half price

On today’s episode of DT Daily, we joined Greg Nibler in our Portland studio to discuss trending topics such as Mark Zuckerberg ordering Facebook executives to ditch their iPhones after Tim Cook criticized the social media platform, and the Google Pixel Night Sight, which uses A.I. to boost colors in photos taken in low-light environments.

Greg Nibler and Adrian Warner also talked about the latest news from Netflix, which is its $4 per month mobile-only subscription, offering a cheaper alternative to those customers only who only use the popular video streaming platform on their mobile devices.

“I think [the mobile-only subscription] would be really, really popular in the U.S.” Warner said. “A lot of people these days watch streaming on their mobile devices, especially people who travel a lot, or for people who may have a crowded environment at home and tend to watch things in bed or don’t have access to the TV all the time.”

The feature is currently being tested overseas, and there’s no word yet if the half-price option will ever come to the U.S. We can see potential problems with the service if people start casting from their phones to their TVs to get around the higher subscription fees, but surely Netflix has considered that, right?

We also sat down with computing editor Luke Larsen and senior designer Will Hawkins for a hands-on demo with the new Surface Studio 2, a gigantic computer from Microsoft that’s giving Apple a run for its money. This thin all-in-one also makes for a pretty solid gaming computer, which is good when you start to consider the hefty $3,500 starting price tag.

While the sticker price may be a bit much for the average person, the responsive screen and high-end Surface pen, as well as completely updated internal components, mean that this machine may actually find a place in the creative professional community, a place Apple has had a tight grip on over the years.

Finally, we were joined by Craig Conant, a comedian who after a stint of trouble decided to turn his life around and get involved in stand-up comedy.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
dt daily episode 11 dtdaily1106
DT Daily

DT Daily: Alexa helps you vote, our new series ‘Behind the Wheel,’ and more

Today on DT Daily we covered all the newest headlines from Apple AirPods to the World Drone Racing Championship. We also chatted with Tim Walbridge, the host of our new video series Behind the Wheel, and a very special guest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
john oates interview dt daily
DT Daily

DT Daily: John Oates, custom cars, and DT’s latest show

Episode 2 of Digital Trend's latest show, Behind the Wheel. features John Oates, Tim Walbridge, and a Porsche GT3RS, as the two take to the streets to discuss cars. Oates also discusses his custom Porsche 356 on today's episode of DT Daily.
Posted By Brie Barbee
jeanne lewis interview dt daily capsure
DT Daily

Capsure CEO Jeanne Lewis talks about preserving the world’s memories

We were joined by Jeanne Lewis, the CEO and co-founder of Capsure, a new photosharing app, on this episode of DT Daily to discuss how technology can help us capture important moments.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily ep12 nov 7th 2018 samsung to debut foldable phone ceo of capsure talks photo sharing privacy poster for 585889087600
DT Daily

DT Daily: Foldable phones, Facebook mulligans, and more

On the 12th episode of DT Daily, Digital Trends' live talk show, hosts Greg Nibler and Marie Pardo-Garber broke down the news of the day, including Samsung's foldable phone announcement, Facebook's upcoming "unsend" feature, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
DT Daily

Westward Distillery weighs in on the best American single malt whiskey

What does a quintessential American single malt whiskey taste like? Greg Nibler sat down with Sam Slaughter and Jordan Felix on DT Daily to talk whiskey and Portland's first grain-to-glass distillery.
Posted By Brie Barbee
ben diatz interview dt daily
DT Daily

Num Pang Chef Ben Daitz talks offers for successful collaborations

We were joined by chef Ben Diatz of Num Pang Kitchen on this episode of DT Daily to talk about his restaurant's latest collaboration with condiment company Sir Kensington's and the benefit of searching for outside perspectives.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily ep 14 nov 9th 2018 2 poster for 5859986040001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Windows woes, A.I. news anchors, and Disney’s streaming service

On the fourteenth episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler and guest Nicole Raney talked about the biggest tech stories of the day, including a troublesome Windows 10 update, China's A.I. news anchor, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily ep 15 nov 12th 2018 poster for 5872658585001
DT Daily

DT Daily: iPhone X problems, Single’s Day sales records, and more

On the 15th episode of DT Daily, Digital Trends' live morning show, Greg Nibler and Marie Pardo-Garber examined the news of the day, including iPhone X screen problems, Alibaba's record-setting day of sales, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily rapper rakeem miles interview 58260fd10f9cf image
DT Daily

Hip-hop artist Rakeem Miles talks musical upbringing, ‘Dante’s Toys’

Rakeem Miles may be best known for his musical endeavors, but he's looking to change that with his forthcoming animated show. On Monday's DT Daily, we discuss Miles' origins, what drives his passions, his favorite superhero, and more.
Posted By Brandon Widder
dt daily episode 16 dtdaily16
DT Daily

DT Daily: Amazon HQ2(s), Indiegogo’s CEO, and Chris Bevans of Dyne

DT Daily's host Greg Nibler discussed headlines including Amazon's HQ2s and Twitter possibly getting an edit button. We also brought on the CEO of Indigogo and the creative director of Dyne.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
the next retail shift 5 ways technology is reshaping customer experience ebook
DT Daily

Dyne sits at the intersection of fashion and technology, creative director says

While we've seen companies like Nike use technology to improve its products and push boundaries, Dyne is doing something a little different. We sat down with Chris Bevans of Dyne on this episode of DT Daily to talk fashion and technology.
Posted By Brie Barbee
David Mandelbrot, CEO of Indiegogo
DT Daily

Indiegogo’s CEO on how crowdfunding is going beyond fundraising

David Mandelbrot, CEO of Indiegogo, joins us on DT Daily to talk about how Indiegogo is changing its crowdfunding business to offer support and resources, which in turn would lead to more successful campaigns.
Posted By Les Shu
racella on dt daily poster for 5967037351001
DT Daily

Singer Racella talks recording, drawing inspiration from trauma

On episode 15 of DT Daily, Digital Trend's daily morning show, host Greg Nibler talked to singer-songwriter Racella about her new EP, Waves, how to make music with an iPhone, and more.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
episode 17 racella thumb
DT Daily

DT Daily: Waymo’s driverless cars, ‘Fallout 76’ tips, and Racella

In today's episode of DT Daily, we discuss Waymo's foray into the ridesharing sector, along with various tips for making the most of the recently launched Fallout 76. We also sit down with singer Racella to chat about her new EP, Waves.
Posted By Brandon Widder