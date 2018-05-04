DT Daily: Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone could debut at MWC 2019

Share

Is a foldable Samsung Galaxy phone on the way for 2019? Samsung’s Galaxy S9 has only been available for a couple months, but it’s time to talk about the Galaxy S10, and more.

Rumors have the next model in the Galaxy S line of smartphones being unveiled early! A report in the South Korean financial paper, the Bell, states that the Galaxy S10 will be unveiled in January, at CES 2019. Typically, Samsung uses Mobile World Congress in February to unveil its flagship phone, and that tradition will also hold true next year.

But wait, how can the Galaxy S10 be unveiled at CES, yet Samsung still has a flagship phone to show off at MWC?

That same report claims a foldable, 3 screen phone called the Galaxy X will debut at MWC 2019. It’s essentially a 7 inch smartphone that folds in half, with a notification screen on the outside. The screens are rumored to be OLED, which would allow the device to hinge in the middle. Folded up the Samsung Galaxy X would be the size of the original iPhone, but expanded it would be more in line with Samsung’s Note phablet.

Again, these are just rumors, but Samsung did patent this design a few years back and is confirmed to be developing the design.

Star Wars Day

Today is May the 4th, better known as Star Wars day, and we have a couple ways for you to feel the force. First up, if you’re binge watching the Star Wars saga, our movie guru Rick Marshall has a couple suggestions.

Try watching the films in what’s called ‘the new order’. Instead of starting with episode 1 and going chronologically, this sequence starts with one of the newest, and best episodes in the series, and develops the Anakin to Vader plotline as an aside.

Also, we’re giving away a light saber! SaberForge is one of the premier light saber builders in this galaxy, and they’ve hooked us up with one stunning light weapon to give a young Jedi. The Crystal Saber MPP Mk1 Double Reveal. It’s the most advanced saber created by SaberForge featuring dual hidden chambers. And only 100 of these will ever be made.

