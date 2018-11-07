Digital Trends
DT Daily: Foldable phones, Facebook mulligans, and more

Will Nicol
There can only be one 12th episode of DT Daily, in which host Greg Nibler and special guest Marie Pardo-Garber explored the biggest news stories from the world of tech. The hottest stories came from the Samsung Developer Conference, where the smartphone giant finally unfurled its long-rumored foldable phone. And no, we don’t mean a flip phone, but a phone with a foldable display. Samsung calls this display the “Infinity Flex,” and claims users can fold and unfold the display hundreds of thousands of times without damaging it. When unfolded, the screen measures 7.3 inches and resembles a tablet. Users will be able to use the phone when it is folded in half. Samsung didn’t give out too many details about the new device, but we expect to hear more in 2019.

In other news, Samsung also gave a look at its new “One UI” interface, which we found to be “very clean and stripped back” relative to older Samsung interfaces.

Samsung won’t be the first company to bring a foldable phone to the market, however! Royole beat it to the punch with the FlexPai, which we have had a chance to do some hands-on testing with. Samsung has little to worry about; according to our reviewer, “Every time we folded or unfolded the phone, the software skipped around a little before settling in on the right mode,” adding that “[it] is an interesting product — likely one of the world’s first foldable phone — but it hardly feels like a consumer-ready product.”

If you use Facebook, chances are you’ve sent a message, at some point in your life, that you wish you hadn’t. Facebook recognizes the dangers of sliding into DMs, and they’re giving everyone a get-out-of-jail-free card, prepping an “unsend” feature for Messenger. After sending a message, you’ll have 10 minutes to take it back, so if you feel a bit of l’esprit d’escalier — or just sent a drunk text which you immediately regretted — you will have a mulligan.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

