DT Daily: Waymo’s driverless cars, ‘Fallout 76’ tips, and Racella

Share

On yesterday’s episode of DT Daily, we recapped Amazon’s latest plan to set up shop in New York City and Crystal City, Virginia, which will make way for roughly 25,000 jobs in both locations. We also spoke with David Mandelbrot, CEO of Indiegogo, about the current state of crowdfunding, as well as Chris Bevans, the creative director for Dyne, regarding the luxury sportswear company’s tech-forward approach to branding and apparel.

Today on DT Daily, however, we begin with something different: Waymo.

The company is prepping to launch its autonomous ridesharing service in December, further paving the way for driverless vehicles and capitalizing on nearly a decade’s worth of research and development. Host Greg Nibler and guest Marie Pardo-Garber also run through a host of other headlines, from rumors regarding editable tweets to the launch of Spotify’s Apple Watch app, as well as a selection of reader comments. They even touch on the launch of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled microwave, which offers hands-free functionality when paired with a litany of Echo devices.

Afterward, we turn our attention to our New York studio, where Digital Trends Gaming Editor Felicia Miranda and Staff Writer Brenda Stolyar discuss a host of useful tips and tricks for surviving the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 76. Home Theater Editor Ryan Waniata also makes a guest appearance to chat about Dolby’s first real foray into the realm of consumer products, the Dolby Dimension, a pair of feature-rich wireless headphones that are as comfortable to wear as they are balanced.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For our last segment, we spoke with musical guest Racella, who’s fresh off the release of her debut EP, Waves. The accomplished singer also discussed how she goes about penning music for other artists, her recording equipment of choice (ahem, Logic), and what it’s like to work with renowned artists such as Dr. Dre., Kelly Rowland, and Janet Jackson.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.