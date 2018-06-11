The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite, set to land on Xbox One and Win10 PC

Share

There are a lot of empty desk chairs at Digital Trends this morning because a bunch of lucky staffers are living it up at the annual E3 video game expo in Los Angeles today. The party got started over the weekend and one of the big announcements was the return of Halo, one of the most popular titles of all time, and it’s looking better than ever. Rather than being called Halo 6 as some expected, it’s going to come out as Halo: Infinite, and as you can see from the teaser, it looks like the Master Chief and company have been getting back to nature, but things are brewing.

Familiar icons like the Warthog and the Halo Array are on display in the trailer, and Microsoft’s Xbox team leader says the new game will let you “join Master Chief on his greatest adventure yet to save humanity,” so we’ll just assume humanity is in trouble and needs… saving. Microsoft and 343 Studios didn’t give a release date for the game, but they did say it will be coming on for the Xbox One and Windows 10, so you gaming PC builders might want to start saving for that new GPU.

Yeah, right, Elon (oh please make it happen)

Quick bit of car news now that we just couldn’t ignore: Telsa CEO Elon Musk says the upcoming Roadster hot rod is going to get… rocket engines? Musk tweeted – and it’s still not clear if it’s a joke or not – that he is going to put ten small rocket thrusters in the car to assist with top speed, braking and cornering, and it’s going to be called the “SpaceX package.” Bet you’ve never seen THAT on an options list before.

The $250,000 car, which is still in the design stage, is already ludicrously fast, and when twitter user David Jenkins said that he bet the thrusters could work on compressed air, uber-engineer Musk actually responded , saying that made sense – but that “we are going to go a lot further.” First, Musk needs to build a lot of Model 3s, and it looks like some people are getting tired of waiting as Tesla has been refunding a lot of $1,000 deposits as of late. So, tease… or for real tech? This is a guy who does actual rocket science, but also has a penchant for tomfoolery, so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Feel free to abduct us

With E3 going on, we’ve been taking stock of what’s out the to play all those new games – and some old favorites – and one trend we’re seeing is the gaming-specific laptop that can take on a powerful desktop machine. The Alienware 17 RS is one such machine, and DT Computer ace Jayce Wagner put it to the test recently, and it’s safe to say it gets the job done.

With a new Intel i9 heartbeat, 32gb of RAM and a GTX 1080 GPU, it was more than capable of taking on many off-the-shelf PCs, and the big 17-inch screen features a 1440P resolution and 120hz refresh rate, so games look great. Not so great? This bad boy weighs ten pounds, isn’t small, and burns through batteries. But for gaming on the go, it doesn’t get much better than this.

