Digital Trends
DT Daily

DT Daily: Capshare CEO Jeanne Lewis talks about preserving the world’s memories

Brie Barbee
By

Today on DT Daily, host Greg Nibler was joined by Jeanne Lewis, co-founder and CEO at Capsure, to discuss the ins and outs of the photosharing app and how Capsure is taking a different approach to social media.

Reminiscent of popular apps like Pinterest, Capsure is a mobile app and website that offers digital photo and video boards where you can post photos and record audio. What sets Capsure apart from other apps is that every account is private and there’s no contest to have the most likes.

Rather than posting the best pictures from your vacation for all the world to see, Capsure is something more akin to a digital family photo album — it only allows people you have given access the chance to see your photos and videos. It offers a glimpse into your life to those you are closest with.

As the youngest of six kids, Lewis often felt there were a lot of family stories she missed out on growing up. The idea of being able to collect those memories, with personalized flourishes attached to them, was very important to her.

Lewis recalls talking to Capsure co-founder Mark Wayman over lunch one day, after he found a old answering machine with a recording of his mother-in-law’s voice on it. The emotion in his house was palpable when they were to able to hear the voice of a recently departed family member again.

“Where do we put these memories?” Lewis said. “Where do we put these recordings? If my kids are singing Katy Perry in the backseat when they are 4 and 6, and I have an audio recording of that, where am I saving that?” And thus Capsure was born.

Capsure is free to try, so long as you don’t mind having only 250MB of storage. After that, it will cost you $2 per month (or $20 a year) for unlimited storage of your most precious memories. A portion of the proceeds raised by Capsure also go to helping fund Alzheimer’s research. You can learn more about the app on its website.

DT Daily airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

DT Daily: John Oates, custom cars, and DT's latest show
DT Daily

DT Daily: Former Nike shoe designer finds community in coffee

Greg Nibler sat down with Ian Williams, founder of the Portland-based sneaker cafe Deadstock Coffee on this iteration of DT Daily to talk shoe design and basketball player Lebron James' supposed favorite drink.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily 10 26 18 episode 4 poster for 5853966957001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Foldable phones, a new Friday the 13th movie, and more

On the fourth episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler explored the biggest stories in the world of tech, including rumors about Samsung's foldable phone, Lebron James' new Friday the 13th movie, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to photograph ghosts julie rieger crabman color circled
DT Daily

How to photograph ghosts — get an iPhone (Samsung cameras won’t work)

Julie Rieger is president, chief data strategist, and head of media at 20th Century Fox, where she’s worked on films like Avatar, Deadpool, and the Fault in Our Stars. She’s also an avid ghost photographer – in fact, she wrote the…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
dt daily 10 29 18 episode 5 4 poster for 5854888647001
DT Daily

DT Daily: New Apple gadgets, TwitchCon memories, the dangers of Instagram

On the latest episode of DT Daily, Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner explored the biggest stories from the world of tech. Among the highlights were rumors about Apple's upcoming products and a sad tale of an Instagram post gone wrong.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily comedian michael lenoci interview
DT Daily

Comedian Michael Lenoci talks Carnegie Hall and his podcast, ‘Guys Night Out’

Today on 'DT Daily,' host Greg Nibler chatted with comedian Michael Lenoci about his current podcast, how it felt to perform at Carnegie Hall, and where you can see him perform in-person.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
cedric hudson intervew dt daily
DT Daily

DT Daily: We talk technology and culture with apparel designer Cedric Hudson

Today on DT Daily, host Greg Nibler sat down with Cedric Hudson, senior apparel designer at Adidas, to talk about how music and culture influence design ideas and how technology is an important (albeit not the only) part of the process.
Posted By Brie Barbee
the problem with microsoft to do dt live
DT Daily

Microsoft has #*!@ed up to-do lists on an epic scale

Microsoft has mucked up to-do lists on a scale you simply can’t imagine, a failure that spans multiple products and teams, like a lil’ bit of salmonella that contaminates the entire output from a factory.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
dt daily 10 31 18 episode 7 4 poster for 5855930692001
DT Daily

DT Daily: New cars, Apple’s next generation, and the A.I. apocalypse

On Wednesday's DT Daily, we ripped open the tech news stories of the day like so many Halloween candies. Topics of discussion included Apple's new toys, and the not-at-all terrifying possibility that computers will overthrow humanity.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 8 dt daily 11 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Foldable smartphones, the future of Apple Music, and BlizzCon

On today's episode of 'DT Daily,' we talked foldable smartphones and Snapchat suing an influencer for not influencing. Rapper Goon des Garcons also joined the show to talk about his obsession with everything Elon Musk.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily 11 2 18 episode 9 4 poster for 5856883530001
DT Daily

DT Daily: The future of MacBooks, AT&T vs. HBO, and more

On episode 9 of DT Daily, Digital Trends' daily live show, Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen broke down the most important news in the world of tech, including AT&T's spat with HBO, the road forward for MacBooks, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
bianca de la garza interview
DT Daily

DT Daily: Beauty company CEO talks about link between social media, empowerment

On today's episode of DT Daily, Brenda Stolyar sat down with beauty company CEO Bianca de la Garza to talk social media and how new media platforms like Instagram give more people a voice and can change the beauty industry for the better.
Posted By Brie Barbee
chris dixon of pensole dt daily poster for 5857897026001
DT Daily

DT Daily: 2017 sneaker design champion talks career arcs in the industry

Chris Dixon is a designer from the Pensole Footwear Design Academy, and he stopped by the DT Daily studio to talk about how he started his career, the World Sneaker Championship, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
DT Daily

DT Daily: The latest flagship killer, shoe designer Chris Nixon, and more

In today's episode of DT Daily, we sit down to talk about the Boring Company's new tunnel and the latest smartphone from OnePlus. We also chat with designer Chris Dixon and all-around funnyman Jemaine Clement about his forthcoming projects.
Posted By Brandon Widder
dt daily episode 11 dtdaily1106
DT Daily

DT Daily: Alexa helps you vote, our new series ‘Behind the Wheel,’ and more

Today on DT Daily we covered all the newest headlines from Apple AirPods to the World Drone Racing Championship. We also chatted with Tim Walbridge, the host of our new video series Behind the Wheel, and a very special guest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes