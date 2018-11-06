Digital Trends
DT Daily: John Oates, custom cars, and DT's latest show

Brie Barbee
By

This time around on DT Daily, host Greg Nibler is joined by two special guests, Tim Walbridge, founder and president of 503 Motoring, an aesthetic tuner out of Beaverton, Oregon, and musician John Oates, one half of the musical duo Hall and Oates, to talk cars and DT’s newest show, Behind the Wheel.

The new series, the first season of which is now available for streaming, features Walbridge and a different co-pilot each episode as they drive around in luxury cars and chat.

Walbridge admitted that the original concept for the show was a lot more involved, but what they ended up with is actually pretty simple, which gives the conversations between hosts, some funny and others more serious, a chance to shine through.

In episode two of Behind the Wheel, Walbridge was joined by Oates as they drove around in a Porsche GT3RS. Nibler admitted he didn’t know Oates was into cars, but grew up listening to his music.

Oates, as it turns out, has spent most of his life surrounded by cars. The Rock and Rill Hall of Famer joined us from his home in Nashville to talk about his time on Behind the Wheel and gush about his custom Porsche 356, the construction of which was just completed a few weeks ago after nearly two years. His car, which started off as a donor car that had been run into a tree, was given new life with the help of Rod Emory of Emory Motorsports.

“I started coming up with the idea of taking what I considered to be the best characteristics of the Porsche 356, from the time it was built in the early 1950s until the time the series ended around 1963,” Oates said. “Let’s take the best elements of this entire 13- or 14-year 356 run and apply them to this car. So that’s what we began to do.”

The car combines a 356A front end and Italian leather seats, as well as a modified hardtop and headlights, among other things, to create a custom ride you won’t see anywhere else.

