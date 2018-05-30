Pokemon Quest hits the Switch; more games and Poke Ball controller on the way

Share

Nintendo Switch and Pokemon fans, there’s lots of good news today as a new game has just dropped and more Pokemon goodness is on the way later this year. Along with the Pokemon Quest, which hit today, there are revelations that there will also be Pokemon specific controllers for the Switch in the form of the Poke-ball that until now, was just a thing you swiped on your phone to catch him. The new controller, called the Poke Ball Plus, will debut as an option when two new games, Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, drop in November.

The Poke Ball Plus has a small joystick but is also packing sensors for motion control, so you can “throw it” at your Pokemon target of choice. Yes, a wrist strap is included, and we recommend using it. It also vibrates and lights up. No word on the price yet, but really, is that going to be be a deal breaker for this much fun? We doubt it.

We don’t think they meant to flatter

Remember when the tech world thought the notch at the top of the Apple iPhone X was the biggest mistake since… the Apple Newton? Well, it seems like other phone makers missed that memo, especially Motorola. It’s May 30th and our friends over at Android Headlines claim they have an image of the new Motorola One Power. And not only does it look like an iPhone X from the front, it’s pretty darn close to it on the back as well.

Android Headlines says the image was shared with them by a “reliable source.” The phone apparently also brings back the “Motorola” name in full – previous phones were just “Moto”, like the Moto X4 (seen here) and so on. So what gives the One Power it’s… power? Details are apparently still a bit scarce, but clearly there is a dual camera setup, the now mandatory minimal bezelness, and the notch. We don’t know if the “Power notch” will house a facial ID system or what, as there is also a fingerprint reader on the back – or if the image is indeed legit. But we’d bet it is.

We looked for the drones

Amazon.com has made shopping – and getting – stuff so easy, it’s made founder and CEO Jeff Bezos the richest man in history. But it’s also filled our homes and lives with all that Amazon stuff, usually delivered in a couple of days after we click the buy button on the sprawling website.

We wanted to know: Just how does Amazon make it all happen? DT Home Editor Kim Wetzel and photographer Dan Baker went behind the scenes at an Amazon fulfillment center in Kent, Washington, to see how the sausage is made, and it was an eye opening experience to be sure. Amazon uses a mix of busy automated robots, miles of conveyer belts, package slides and, for now, human workers to quickly pick, box up and label your toothpaste, caffeinated soap or big screen TV. And to think the Kent facility is just one of about 150 such centers around the world. Not bad for a company that started out shipping books out of a garage.

