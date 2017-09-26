Microsoft takes a deep dive into developing code for quantum computing

Don’t let HAL near it

Microsoft is turning its attention to what could be the next major breakthrough in computing: the field known as quantum computing. Without launching into a seminar on the rather odd ways a quantum computer works, let’s just say that if one can ever be built and successfully scaled up, a single quantum computer could have more computing power than all the PCs in the world – combined.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: finally, a computer you could properly play Sid Meier’s Civilization on, right? We’re with you – and so is Microsoft, and they’re trying to write software for the future super-machine – or machines. Redmond said that they hope to have a basic quantum computing language dialed in later this year so developers can start writing software. And what will quantum computers be able to do?

Researchers, engineers and computer scientists think that a quantum computer will be able to do in hours what even the most powerful PCs would take years – even thousands of years – to figure out, including the biggest mysterious in physics, medicine, genetics, AI and time travel. Well, maybe that’s just us wanting the time travel thing, but can you blame us?

Asteroids forever!

From the most powerful computer imaginable, to perhaps one with a bit less horsepower: it looks like the long-rumored Ataribox will have an AMD processor for a heart, and a price under 300 bucks. According to CNET, the hotly anticipated retro gaming will miss the holiday shopping season and launch in the spring of 2018. Other details include a possible price of $249, and it may even run on Linux, making any… modifications a bit easier.

Atari has released a few images showing the retro console, which will have a real wood front as an option to pay homage to the veneer on the original Atari 2600 console, which just turned 40 years old. Not very retro? The Ataribox will have 4 USB ports, an SD card slot and an HDMI output. Those pre-loaded 8-bit games are gonna look great on your 65-inch OLED TV. If Atari was smart, they’d put some streaming tech in there too, but so far, no word on that.

Affordable holliganism

If you’ve ever wanted a hot-rod sports car but couldn’t find half a million dollars in the couch cushions for that exotic supercar of your dreams, may we suggest a somewhat less expensive but still exciting alternative: the Polaris Slingshot. Looking like a cross-pollination of a science-fiction movie prop, exotic car and motorcycle, the Slingshot is a full-time fun machine with three wheels, no roof and absolutely no pretenses about having an iota of practicality.

DT’s Bruce Brown put on his helmet and took the wheel of the crazy machine for an in-depth test. Once we pried him out of the driver’s seat, he had a lot of good things to say about the lightweight 173-horsepower cornering demon, and then he got back in again and drove off after leaving behind a detailed review. Check it out and hey, you can park one in your garage for $22,000 and up, depending on options.

