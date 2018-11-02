Digital Trends
DT Daily

Microsoft has #*!@ed up to-do lists on an epic scale

Jeremy Kaplan
By

I’ve always been a note-taker. From Post-Its to little twists of paper, I jot down reminders a dozen times a day. I know, it’s stupid: Digital Trends itself has a great post on the best productivity apps to get my lists in order, from simple systems like Remember the Milk and Google Tasks to robust life-organizers like Evernote. Technology can solve this problem for me. So I set out recently to get off the analog world of paper notes and into digital — and promptly ran into an immovable object: Microsoft.

Microsoft has mucked up to-do lists on a scale you simply can’t imagine, a failure that spans multiple products and teams, like a lil’ bit of salmonella that contaminates an entire factory’s output.

…like a lil’ bit of salmonella that contaminates an entire factory’s output

Yuck. Hear me out.

A year and half ago, the engineers rolled out a beta of Microsoft To-Do, the company’s replacement for the profoundly useful and popular Wunderlist app, which Microsoft bought back in 2015. Wunderlist is still pretty decent, even though Microsoft is very clear that it plans to suck the life out of it before burying it in an unmarked grave in Redmond. (To be fair, those are my words. In Microsoft’s, “Once we are confident that we have incorporated the best of Wunderlist into Microsoft To-Do, we will retire Wunderlist.” It reads better my way.)

So I signed up for Microsoft To-Do a month or two back, and replaced my Post-Its and scraps with tech. And it became clear pretty immediately the enormous gulch that still exists between Wunderlist and Microsoft To-Do. For starters, there’s the Cortana integration. Cortana is supposed to be Microsoft’s answer to Alexa and Siri, and To-Do lists are a key part of making that voice assistant functional. Tap the microphone next to the Cortana icon on your computer and say “Create a Holiday Planning list” and Cortana will make a new list for you … in Wunderlist. It’s the same functionality that has existed since the integration was rolled out in November of 2016, two years ago.

Microsoft To-Do pictured on several platforms
Microsoft To-Do, a tool to help you create a list for anything—for work, home projects or just your groceries.

That’s right, Microsoft’s own signature voice-recognition technology doesn’t recognize Microsoft’s own To-Do app, despite the company’s publicly announced plans to port over the best of Wunderlist. Is the company working to change that? Are the Cortana team and the To-Do team talking to each other? We asked Microsoft this question a week ago. The company declined to go on the record for this story.

Ugh.

Change is coming, thanks to announcements made at an early October event (where Microsoft unveiled the fantastic Surface Pro 6). Unfortunately, those changes are profoundly stupid.

First, Microsoft announced integration with Outlook – a concept that could turn To-Do into something amazing. Outlook is pervasive, like Dunkin Donuts or something. According to Jee Soo Han, a product marketing manager for Microsoft: “While in your inbox, open the tasks pane and drag and drop emails to it on the right-hand side to create a task. This task will sync to Microsoft To-Do with the associated email linked for reference. Now you don’t have to leave Outlook to create a task manually, and you’ll have the email to reference right in the task notes!”

Unfortunately, changes Microsoft plans are profoundly stupid

Great! Except it will only work in Outlook.com when the feature is finally released next month, and for other web versions of Outlook in December. Meanwhile, the same functionality exists today for the vast majority of consumers using the Outlook app on our desktop….. through Wunderlist, of course.

Digital Trends asked Microsoft when this basic functionality would be brought to the To-Do app. The company declined to respond.

Then there’s Microsoft Launcher version 5.0, unveiled at the same event and promising a deep connection between your Android smartphone and your Windows laptop or desktop. One key feature: Microsoft To-Do is built directly into the app. Great! Easy access to my list? I love it. Guess which program Microsoft decided to sync with it? You get a gold star if you guessed Wunderlist.

Launcher 5.0 is especially maddening because it looks virtually identical to the To-Do app itself, yet doesn’t connect with it in anyway. Install ‘em both and you’ll have two different versions of Microsoft To-Do running on the same phone that are unable to talk to each other. In the only meaningful comment Microsoft was willing to make for this article, the company acknowledged this issue: “The to-do list feature in Microsoft Launcher you see currently does not yet integrate with Microsoft To-Do. We are actively working on delivering Microsoft To-Do integration into Microsoft Launcher. We’ll have more to share when we’re ready.”

Don’t hold your breath.

Meanwhile, what about One Note? Does that integrate with To-Do? What about Windows itself? Or the other Office applications, like Word? What about Edge? I’ll let you guess. Microsoft, if you’re listening, tackle these simple asks!  It helps you to get it done, build yourself a To-Do list – just take the hint. Do it in Wunderlist, m’kay?

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

WhatsApp finally gives in to the lure of cash-generating ads
Up Next

The latest 'Overwatch' hero is McCree's gun-toting rival, Ashe
Sony Aibo Robot Dog feature image
Smart Home

Can Aibo replace Fido? I fostered Sony’s robot dog for a week to find out

Can a robot dog replace a real dog? I set out to find the answer to that question by “fostering” Aibo, Sony’s robot dog. I came away from the experience with more questions than answers.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
sense home energy monitor review feature
Smart Home

Sky-high electricity bill? Four ways to measure home energy consumption

Want to measure the amount of energy and electricity your house uses? We have the best ways to do it, from meters to apps, depending on how much time and effort you want to put into it.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Tyler Lacoma
iOS 12
Mobile

Apple's iOS 12.1 brings Group FaceTime, a bunch of emoji, and more

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The latest OS comes along with tons of new capabilities, from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts. Here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use your favorite email client or…
Posted By Mark Coppock
dt daily 10 23 quinn slocum interview poster for 5852489778001
Social Media

Superstar influencer Quinn Slocum talks building brands and living well

If you want to become an influencer, but aren't sure how to start, why not take a few pointers from Instagram success story Quinn Slocum? In this DT Daily, we talk to him about his career, his tips for Instagram fame, and more.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
episode 1 smart glasses
DT Daily

Revamped ‘DT Daily’ goes bicoastal with the latest tech talk

'DT Daily' kicked off its first live broadcast from our new studios in Portland and New York with the latest news from Elon Musk's Boring Company, and a look at some of the newest phones to hit the market in the last few months.
Posted By Brie Barbee
disguised toast interview dt daily poster for 5852998992001
Gaming

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has advice for getting into streaming

Twitch is one of the premier sites for gaming, and Hearthstone personality Disguised Toast has built a great following on the site. Toast stopped by DT Daily to talk about his career, interacting with fans, and how to get into streaming.
Posted By Will Nicol
episode 2 sony aibo robot dog dezeen 2364 col 1
DT Daily

DT Daily: Drone-snatching eagles, streamer Disguised Toast, and more

In the latest installment of DT Daily, we talk about the day's biggest headlines, modern drone regulations, and Sony's forthcoming robotic dog, Aibo. Streamer Disguised Toast also makes an appearance to talk Twitch.
Posted By Brandon Widder
dt daily 10 25 episode 3 5 poster for 5853427630001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Macbook leaks, ‘Red Dead’ reviews, and a swanky PS4 controller

On the latest DT Daily, we talk about the latest stories from the world of tech, including leaks about the new Macbooks, the glowing reviews for Red Dead Redemption 2, and much more.
Posted By Will Nicol
dt daily duncan ironmonger interview 12e8109429fa909fd24dd6d1d775f295
DT Daily

DT Daily: Scuf Gaming reinvents controllers with paddles, new features

Scuf Gaming CEO Duncan Ironmonger saw a discrepancy in the controllers that gamers were using compared to the games they were playing, and decided to take matters into his own hands by creating customizable gaming controllers.
Posted By Brie Barbee
DT Daily

DT Daily: Former Nike shoe designer finds community in coffee

Greg Nibler sat down with Ian Williams, founder of the Portland-based sneaker cafe Deadstock Coffee on this iteration of DT Daily to talk shoe design and basketball player Lebron James' supposed favorite drink.
Posted By Brie Barbee
dt daily 10 26 18 episode 4 poster for 5853966957001
DT Daily

DT Daily: Foldable phones, a new Friday the 13th movie, and more

On the fourth episode of DT Daily, host Greg Nibler explored the biggest stories in the world of tech, including rumors about Samsung's foldable phone, Lebron James' new Friday the 13th movie, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
how to photograph ghosts julie rieger crabman color circled
DT Daily

How to photograph ghosts — get an iPhone (Samsung cameras won’t work)

Julie Rieger is president, chief data strategist, and head of media at 20th Century Fox, where she’s worked on films like Avatar, Deadpool, and the Fault in Our Stars. She’s also an avid ghost photographer – in fact, she wrote the…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
dt daily 10 29 18 episode 5 4 poster for 5854888647001
DT Daily

DT Daily: New Apple gadgets, TwitchCon memories, the dangers of Instagram

On the latest episode of DT Daily, Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner explored the biggest stories from the world of tech. Among the highlights were rumors about Apple's upcoming products and a sad tale of an Instagram post gone wrong.
Posted By Will Nicol