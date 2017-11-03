Old games get new life with the powerful new 4K Xbox One X console

Six teraflops of fun

If you’ve been waiting and wondering if the newest version of Microsoft’s Xbox gaming console, the Xbox One X, is worth the $500 asking price, well, we were wondering as well so we dutifully put it to the test. Microsoft is claiming its latest hardware is also their highest performing console, and we can enthusiastically say that is indeed the case. It’s also their smallest Xbox to date, about 40 percent smaller than the Xbox One and One S.

But don’t be fooled by the size: the “X” box is packing a lot of firepower, with a 6-teraflop AMD graphics engine and 12gb of RAM. That does wonders for gameplay, especially for many older games which get an “enhanced” performance boost that makes them more fun than ever. And when you need to take a break, the One X also outputs HDR video from its 4K Blu-ray disc player. You can also record gaming action to the internal 1-terabyte hard drive and upload it.

But it’s not all digital bliss as we have a few quibbles with some features, so check out DT gaming editor Mike Epstein’s full review of the Xbox One X.

So far, no tiny flux capacitors

For some people, getting the new Apple iPhone X means they get to do the one thing that would pretty much terrify most owners of the new superphone: they immediately take it apart to see what makes it tick.

That, of course, is what the folks over at iFixit do for a living, so we were especially keen to see what was they said was inside Apple’s latest piece of cutting-edge hardware. First surprise: the “battery” is apparently two batteries in an “L” shaped formation, ostensibly to better use the space inside the phone, and the motherboard is quite a bit smaller than the one in the iPhone 7. Other highlights include the super-tiny Face ID system, and just how many parts there are. But it’s good to know what’s inside in case the worst were to happen.

Hulk laugh!

It’s Friday and that means movie night for a lot of us, and the latest Marvel extravaganza, Thor: Ragnarok, opens in theaters today, and DT movie reviewer Rick Marshall says it’s the Thor movie that Thor himself has always wanted.

Chris Hemsworth is back as the God of Thunder, and he’s teamed up with the Hulk, his sketchy brother Loki, and newcomer Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, to battle Cate Blanchette as Hela the Goddess of Death – and antlers, apparently – for the fate of their homework, Asgard. What transpires is a rollicking good time boosted by a strong cast – we can’t not mention that crazy Jeff Goldblum is involved, of course – and there is a lot of action and much comedy as well.

It’s also one of the most eye-popping gorgeous movies we’ve seen in a long time as well, so be sure to catch it in 3D if possible.

