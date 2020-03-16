DT Live New York: Guest Information

Guests Joining In-Studio

330 7th Ave. 18th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Main contact

Jess Surbaugh, Booking Producer (757-617-0941)

On-site contact

Mike Ardizzone, Senior Video Producer (347-268-1819)

Security

Upon arrival, check in with main building security in the lobby and they will let you up to the 18th floor.

Studio Appearance Expectations & Recommendations

Please arrive at least 20 minutes prior to your scheduled appearance time. If you are running late, please immediately call or text Jess Surbaugh at 757-617-0941 with an ETA.

You’ll be escorted on and off the studio set during a commercial break, but we’ll have limited time (about 2 minutes) to do so. Please be prepared to join the broadcast once you’ve arrived and settled.

Please arrive camera-ready, as we will not have hair and makeup available on set.

Wardrobe: please avoid garments with tight patterns, as they may appear distorted on air. Please stick to solid colors with no overt logos.

We ask that you kindly refrain from using expletives while on air.

Promotion Of Your Appearance

Pre-Show

The morning of your segment, once the show goes live, we will send across all unique live links to the broadcast for the following platforms: DT Live dedicated site, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn

The show can easily be shared on each social channel via the links we send (by sharing our post on Facebook, retweeting our Tweet, etc.). For any original posts, please tag @digitaltrends and use #DTLive in your copy.

Please plan to share or schedule your post(s) to publish 5-10 minutes prior to your appearance time in order to encourage viewership from your followers across your social channels.

Post-Show