DT Live New York: Guest Information

Guests Joining In-Studio
330 7th Ave. 18th Floor, New York, NY 10001
Main contact
Jess Surbaugh, Booking Producer (757-617-0941)
On-site contact
Mike Ardizzone, Senior Video Producer (347-268-1819)
Security
Upon arrival, check in with main building security in the lobby and they will let you up to the 18th floor.
Studio Appearance Expectations & Recommendations
- Please arrive at least 20 minutes prior to your scheduled appearance time. If you are running late, please immediately call or text Jess Surbaugh at 757-617-0941 with an ETA.
- You’ll be escorted on and off the studio set during a commercial break, but we’ll have limited time (about 2 minutes) to do so. Please be prepared to join the broadcast once you’ve arrived and settled.
- Please arrive camera-ready, as we will not have hair and makeup available on set.
- Wardrobe: please avoid garments with tight patterns, as they may appear distorted on air. Please stick to solid colors with no overt logos.
- We ask that you kindly refrain from using expletives while on air.
Promotion Of Your Appearance
Pre-Show
- The morning of your segment, once the show goes live, we will send across all unique live links to the broadcast for the following platforms: DT Live dedicated site, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn
- The show can easily be shared on each social channel via the links we send (by sharing our post on Facebook, retweeting our Tweet, etc.).
- For any original posts, please tag @digitaltrends and use #DTLive in your copy.
- Please plan to share or schedule your post(s) to publish 5-10 minutes prior to your appearance time in order to encourage viewership from your followers across your social channels.
Post-Show
- The segment will be clipped and live within that specific episode’s article on Digital Trends.
- We will provide you with the anchored link to that article within 24 hours of your appearance.
- We ask that you promote it across all of your social channels.
- The interview will be archived as a standalone video asset on YouTube, OTT, and mobile apps—Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Chrome, iOS, & Android.
- We ask that you kindly do not download the video to repost it, but instead link to any of the Digital Trends’ accounts with a VOD version of the interview.