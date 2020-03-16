DT Live New York: Guest Information

Guests Joining In-Studio

330 7th Ave. 18th Floor, New York, NY 10001

Main contact

Jess Surbaugh, Booking Producer (757-617-0941)

On-site contact

Mike Ardizzone, Senior Video Producer (347-268-1819)

Security

Upon arrival, check in with main building security in the lobby and they will let you up to the 18th floor.

Studio Appearance Expectations & Recommendations

  • Please arrive at least 20 minutes prior to your scheduled appearance time. If you are running late, please immediately call or text Jess Surbaugh at 757-617-0941 with an ETA.
  • You’ll be escorted on and off the studio set during a commercial break, but we’ll have limited time (about 2 minutes) to do so. Please be prepared to join the broadcast once you’ve arrived and settled.
  • Please arrive camera-ready, as we will not have hair and makeup available on set.
  • Wardrobe: please avoid garments with tight patterns, as they may appear distorted on air. Please stick to solid colors with no overt logos.
  • We ask that you kindly refrain from using expletives while on air.

Promotion Of Your Appearance

Pre-Show

  • The morning of your segment, once the show goes live, we will send across all unique live links to the broadcast for the following platforms: DT Live dedicated site, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn
  • The show can easily be shared on each social channel via the links we send (by sharing our post on Facebook, retweeting our Tweet, etc.).
    • For any original posts, please tag @digitaltrends and use #DTLive in your copy.
  • Please plan to share or schedule your post(s) to publish 5-10 minutes prior to your appearance time in order to encourage viewership from your followers across your social channels.

Post-Show

  • The segment will be clipped and live within that specific episode’s article on Digital Trends.
  • We will provide you with the anchored link to that article within 24 hours of your appearance.
    • We ask that you promote it across all of your social channels.
  • The interview will be archived as a standalone video asset on YouTube, OTT, and mobile apps—Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Chrome, iOS, & Android.
  • We ask that you kindly do not download the video to repost it, but instead link to any of the Digital Trends’ accounts with a VOD version of the interview.