DT Live Portland: Guest Information

Guests Joining In-Studio
111 SW 5th Ave Suite 1000, Portland, OR 97204
Parking
We are located in the U.S. Bancorp Tower. There is a PMC parking garage on SW 4th and Pine St. You can park there and bring your ticket with you. We’ll validate your parking.
Security
Upon arrival in the Bancorp tower, check in with main building security in the lobby and they will let you up to the 10th floor.
On-site contact
Jess Surbaugh, Booking Producer (757-617-0941)
Studio Appearance Expectations & Recommendations
- Please arrive at least 20 minutes prior to your scheduled appearance time. If you are running late, please immediately call or text Jess Surbaugh at 757-617-0941 with an ETA.
- You’ll be escorted on and off the studio set during a commercial break, but we’ll have limited time (about 2 minutes) to do so. Please be prepared to join the broadcast once you’ve arrived and settled.
- Please arrive camera-ready, as we will not have hair and makeup available on set.
- Wardrobe: please avoid garments with tight patterns, as they may appear distorted on air. Please stick to solid colors with no overt logos.
- We ask that you kindly refrain from using expletives while on air.
Promotion Of Your Appearance
Pre-Show
- The morning of your segment, once the show goes live, we will send across all unique live links to the broadcast for the following platforms: DT Live dedicated site, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn
- The show can easily be shared on each social channel via the links we send (by sharing our post on Facebook, retweeting our Tweet, etc.).
- For any original posts, please tag @digitaltrends and use #DTLive in your copy.
- Please plan to share or schedule your post(s) to publish 5-10 minutes prior to your appearance time in order to encourage viewership from your followers across your social channels.
Post-Show
- The segment will be clipped and live within that specific episode’s article on Digital Trends.
- We will provide you with the anchored link to that article within 24 hours of your appearance.
-
- We ask that you promote it across all of your social channels.
- The interview will be archived as a standalone video asset on YouTube, OTT, and mobile apps—Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Chrome, iOS, & Android.
- We ask that you kindly do not download the video to repost it, but instead link to any of the Digital Trends’ accounts with a VOD version of the interview.