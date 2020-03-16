DT Live Guest Info Page - Video Conference

Guests Joining Via Video Conference
Zoom Instructions
- Go to the “Download Zoom” link below and download the Zoom Client For Meetings—please do this at least 30 minutes prior to your scheduled appearance time.
- You should have received the unique Zoom room link (that you will use to join for the segment) in the segment confirmation email after you submitted the guest form.
- Please click that Zoom room link and join the meeting at least 5 minutes prior to your scheduled appearance time so our production team can check audio and video from the control room prior to taking you live with the host.
- For Skype, the Digital Trends production team will call you on Skype 5 minutes prior to your scheduled appearance time.
- If you are running late, please immediately call or text Jess Surbaugh at 757-617-0941 with an ETA.
Studio Appearance Expectations & Recommendations
- Find a quiet room away from any potential distractions.
- An ethernet connection is ideal, but a quality wi-fi signal is a must.
- An external USB mic is also preferred, but not required.
- Make sure that your backdrop isn’t right up against a wall.
- Make sure that your backdrop isn’t right up against a window, as the backlight will distort the video.
- Wardrobe: please avoid garments with tight patterns, as they may appear distorted on air. Please stick to solid colors with no overt logos.
- We ask that you kindly refrain from using expletives while on air.
Promotion Of Your Appearance
Pre-Show
- The morning of your segment, once the show goes live, we will send across all unique live links to the broadcast for the following platforms: DT Live dedicated site, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn
- The show can easily be shared on each social channel via the links we send (by sharing our post on Facebook, retweeting our Tweet, etc.).
- For any original posts, please tag @digitaltrends and use #DTLive in your copy.
- Please plan to share or schedule your post(s) to publish 5-10 minutes prior to your appearance time in order to encourage viewership from your followers across your social channels.
Post-Show
- The segment will be clipped and live within that specific episode’s article on Digital Trends.
- We will provide you with the anchored link to that article within 24 hours of your appearance.
- We ask that you promote it across all of your social channels.
- The interview will be archived as a standalone video asset on YouTube, OTT, and mobile apps—Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Chrome, iOS, & Android.
- We ask that you kindly do not download the video to repost it, but instead link to any of the Digital Trends’ accounts with a VOD version of the interview.