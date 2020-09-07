Hurry! This 10,000mAh portable charger is only $20 this Labor Day

If your life revolves around your smartphone, earphones, tablet, and all those other gadgets that make going out and about a little more exciting, you’ll know the perils of running out of battery life prematurely. That’s where a great power bank helps massively. Right now, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is just $20 as part of Amazon’s Labor Day sales. It’s the ideal time to fix all your charging needs while on the move.

The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 promises to be one of the slimmest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers out there. Thanks to all that power, it can charge an iPhone Xs 2.6 times, a Samsung Galaxy S10 2.4 times and an iPad Mini 5 just over once. It’ll even recharge MacBook laptops, although expect this to take a little longer than your smartphone. The hefty battery size should be more than enough if you’ve got a busy few days and no way of recharging easily while on the move. Even better, thanks to being so slim, you won’t have to worry about carrying anything excessively bulky with you all the time either.

Anker utilizes PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology in a bid to deliver the fastest possible method of charging for any device, while also providing a trickle-charging mode so you can safely charge low-power devices, too.

Whether you’re charging Bluetooth earphones or your high-powered smartphone, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 will simplify the process and get you back in action fast.

There’s a choice of Micro USB or USB-C charging, too, so you’ve got plenty of flexibility at your fingertips. Just bear in mind that it doesn’t come with any charging cables so you’ll need to use your existing solutions to do so.

Anker is consistently one of the best names in the portable charger business for good reason, and that remains the case here. The Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 is ordinarily $32 but right now, you can snap one up for just $20 as part of Amazon’s Labor Day offers. This is the perfect time to ensure you’re covered for power throughout the day, no matter what your plans are. You won’t be disappointed and it’ll save you plenty of time and effort.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations