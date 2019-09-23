With the announcement of the seventh-generation iPad during Apple’s September event and rumors of a new iPad Pro arriving this October, there’s never a better time to score the older units at a discount than right now. Amazon is holding a sale on the 2018 iPad Pro along with other iPad models. Grab this chance to own the best tablet yet for $199 less than its usual price tag.

Normally $1,349, the space gray 12.9-inch Wi-Fi iPad Pro with 512GB of internal storage can be yours at a discounted price of $1,150. An additional $50 can also be taken off instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card application, which brings the sale price further down to $1,100.

As the “Pro” label suggests, this iPad is a tablet for professionals. It’s equipped with the A12X Bionic processor, a chipset that’s more powerful than the A12 found in the iPhone XS and XR. From editing in Photoshop to playing the latest games, this tablet can handle it all without a hint of lag. Apple also drew comparisons to the Xbox One, claiming that it can deliver better graphics than the console. Whatever you use it for, this iPad Pro will not let you down in terms of performance.

Apple gave this tablet a stunning screen that uses an excellent combo of Liquid Retina LCD technology and a 2,388 x 1,668-pixel resolution. Picture quality is rich, vibrant, and sharp, whether it’s for movies, social media, or photos. The display is also outfitted with the ProMotion technology which allows for smooth scrolling and more responsive touchscreen experience.

A true versatile workhorse, this Apple tablet can be paired with accessories to further expand its functionalities. You can use it with the Smart Keyboard (sold separately) for extensive typing and full-on productivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil, converting it into a digital slate where you can bang out some creative work.

While it may not be a full-on laptop replacement just yet, the 2018 Apple iPad Pro makes a portable powerhouse that delivers in terms of productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s deal and snag the space gray 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 512GB variant of this tablet at a discounted price of $1,150.

