Walmart has jumped the gun on Labor Day 2019 by dropping several iPad deals days before the sales event happens on September 2. If you have been holding off on the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro, now is the time to buy. You can get one of the best tablets around at $200 below its usual price. Though Walmart is also offering big discounts on other iPads during their Labor Day sale if you’re looking for something cheaper.

The 12.9-inch 2018 Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet usually goes for $999. Walmart’s discount drops it to only $799. You can even pay for it in convenient monthly installments of $78 when you apply for an Affirm loan. Hurry and place your order now while the deal is live. While you are at it, check out these MacBook Pro deals for a complete Apple ecosystem for your workspace.

The 2018 iPad Pro boasts of an unrivaled performance. It packs Apple’s A12X Bionic chip with eight cores and a neural engine. This powerful tablet can handle even the most intensive tasks like editing on Photoshop and Lightroom. If you are looking for a lightweight device you can use as a portable workstation, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is always a great option.

With various compatible accessories available, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro is the most versatile computer you can own. Turn it into your drawing tablet by pairing it with the Apple Pencil. You can also use it with the Smart Keyboard or other third-party Bluetooth keyboards to churn out articles and documents while on the go.

Aside from your productivity needs, the beautiful 2018 Apple iPad Pro is also perfect for your entertainment consumption. It is a joy to watch shows and movies on its Liquid Retina LCD display, which features a 2,732 x 2,048-pixel resolution. This 12.9-inch tablet is also great for playing graphics-intensive games like Civilization VI.

Pay only $799 instead of its usual $999 when you purchase the 12.9-inch 2018 Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet on Walmart today. Jump on this rare opportunity to save $200 on one of the biggest and most powerful tablet around. Hurry and and place your order now before stock runs out.

