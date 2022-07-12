 Skip to main content
We can’t believe how cheap this 2-in-1 Chromebook is for Prime Day

Today's Best 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day Deal

A man draws on the screen of the Lenovo Flex 5i 13 Chromebook in tent mode.

The best Chromebooks can be expensive. Fortunately, we have rounded up the best Prime Day Chromebook deals for you. Want even more good news? We have an unbelievable 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day deal for you. The Lenovo Flex 5i 13 2-in-1 Chromebook is available for 43% off this Prime Day. It typically sells for $396 but today you can get it for $225, saving $171. 

Why you should buy this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook

If you’ve been keeping your eye out for the best Chromebook deals, make the most out of this 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day deal. You’re getting the stunning Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook at nearly half the price, so make sure you don’t miss the exclusive deal. 

Want more reasons to buy the Lenovo Flex 5i 13 2-in-1 Chromebook? Look at the impressive features. It is slim and light with a 360-degree convertible design so you can carry it easily and customize the angle to best suit your working style. 

The Chromebook offers up to 10 hours of battery life so you don’t have to worry about charging all the time. This is ideal for people who work during the commute or travel often. The device is also popular among privacy enthusiasts as it includes a webcam with a privacy shutter to help you feel secure when using the Chromebook in any environment. It also lets you download thousands of apps straight from the Play Store so you can use the best encrypted messaging apps for added security. 

You also get enhanced stereo speakers and a built-in amplifier certified by Waves Audio so you can experience an elevated audio performance whether you’re watching movies or streaming music. You can also experiment with the audio by using the best Bluetooth speakers

While all these features are great, the best part about this 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day deal is that the device comes with a powerful processor to help you get your job done. Whether you’re editing videos or working on your next novel, the 11th-generation Intel Core processor handles a lot of load, keeping the Chromebook free of lag. You also get 8GB of RAM so you can seamlessly switch between tasks and have multiple windows open at once without experiencing slowness. This is perfect for you if you frequently multitask and want a device that can effortlessly switch tasks with you. 

Impressed? Grab the 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day deal while it’s still available! 

Looking for more discounts? Check out the best Prime Day deals

