Smartphone owner? You need this 20,000mAh portable wireless charger

No one — not Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, Chance The Rapper, or Megan Thee Stallion — can escape the curse of the phone battery; we all need a charger. Every single person on the planet, or every person with a phone, is at the mercy of the battery. Digital Trends readers aren’t exceptions, but we do have an edge; right now, when you enter the coupon code DTAUKEY03, you can save $9 on this 20,000mAh Aukey Portable Wireless Charger at Amazon. That’s a huge amount of peace of mind, and convenience, for only $37, down from its regular price of $46, exclusive to Digital Trends readers.

When we say “wireless,” we mean wireless. You can place your phone next to this Aukey portable charger — in fact it comes with a fold-out stand so you can lay back, or continue to use your phone, and watch as it charges — and it will provide your phone with its lifeblood in record time. How fast is it? Well, it can give an iPhone 50% of its power in half an hour. And it’s not a device that you’ll need to be running to recharge, either. It has 20,000mAh capacity, which is more than enough to charge an iPhone 11 four times before you’ll need to plug the charger in. And once you do, this portable charger’s USB-C capabilities mean that you’ll never have to wait long for it to juice up. That said, it’s also equipped with a USB-A port, which can be used simultaneously. Charge more than one device at once — up to three in fact — one in each USB slot and one wirelessly.

Something else we love about this portable charger is how easy it is to travel with. The fold-out stand puts the phone at the perfect angle, from a fold-out tray on an airplane or train, to watch your favorite content while it charges up. Also, there’s a clear LCD display that shows you exactly how much battery percentage remains, so there are no surprises, which is kind of the whole point. And it’s small. How small? Very. The dimensions make it only a little thicker than your average iPhone, so it won’t take up that much room in your bag, briefcase, or even your pocket. More than an ideal on-the-go companion, it’s more like a best friend. And while it might not break the curse of our reliance on batteries, it gives us all the peace of mind we’d ever want when leaving the house with our mobile devices, especially smart phones. In other words, it works like a charm.

Right now, Digital Trends readers can use our special coupon code, DTAUKEY03, can get the 20,000mAh Aukey Portable Wireless Charger at Amazon for only $37 — down $9 for the usual $46. It’s a deal we’re thinking you’ll get charged up for.

