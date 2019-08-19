Deals

This Amazon-renewed 2012 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is only $374 today

2012 apple macbook pro amazon renewed deal 13 notebook computer

If you are on the hunt for the best MacBook deals, check out this Amazon-renewed 2012 MacBook Pro. You can get this late-generation Apple notebook for only $374. That is a steep price cut even for an older MacBook Pro model. Take this chance to save on an Apple MacBook that is compatible with the upcoming MacOS Catalina.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2012 used to go for $1,199. This deal saves you an incredible $825 on an Apple notebook. You will receive a like-new device that is backed by a 90-day supplier warranty. Stock for this item is very limited, so hurry and place your order now. You can also check out these discounted Apple iPads that you can use as a drawing tablet.

The 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a Core i5 dual-core processor and 4GB of RAM. These components work together to provide you with 2.5GHz of processing power that can reach up to 3.1GHz with Turbo Boost. That is enough to handle everyday word processing, web browsing, and even some photo editing.

Enjoy 500GB of storage with the 2012 MacBook Pro. Its two USB 3 ports and SD card slot also gives you more storage options. Another input option available in this late-generation Apple notebook is the Ethernet port. This lets you to connect directly to your network without using a dongle. Plus, you get a Thunderbolt port that you can use for high-speed transfer between other legacy models.

Although it is already 7 years old, a 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro can still be a good purchase. This late-generation Apple notebook will be compatible with the MacOS 10.15 update that is expected to be released around September 2019. While you are getting an Amazon-renewed device, you will receive an item that is inspected and tested to work like new. You can also request for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if it does not work as expected.

Get the Amazon-renewed 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro for only $374. That is a huge $825 price cut on a like-new Apple notebook. Order now while stock is on hand.

Labor Day 2019 is almost upon us. Visit our site regularly to learn more about this summer’s last shopping event. You can also check out curated deals page for the latest discounts on the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, and other premium tech finds.

Deals

Deals

Deals

Deals

Deals

Deals

Deals

Deals

Deals

Deals

Deals

Deals

Computing

Deals

