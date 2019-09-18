Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air gets a sweet $150 price cut on Amazon

If you are looking to switch to an Apple MacBook without breaking the bank, the 2017 MacBook Air is your most affordable option. You can get this previous-gen Mac notebook for under a thousand bucks. But Amazon makes it even more appealing with a $150 price cut. Jump on this chance to save on a brand-new MacBook.

The 13-inch Mac Pro and Mac Air are definitely for different people. If you’re looking to buy the MacBook Air, it’s a great entry-level laptop that is super portable and great for students. The newest 2019 13-inch MacBook is $1,000 but if you want to save you can get the 2017 MacBook Air for only $849.You can even get another $50 off when you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

Stay productive while on the go with the 2017 MacBook Air. At less than an inch thick, this Mac notebook can easily fit into your backpack or shoulder bag. And you won’t mind carrying this laptop around the office or campus since it only weighs less than 3 pounds.

The components inside the 2017 MacBook Air work together to deliver up to 2.9GHz of processing speed. That is enough power to handle most of your everyday tasks, including word processing, web browsing, and watching videos. It also has an impressive battery life that can give you up to 12 hours of wireless web use. One full charge can last you one whole day of school or work with enough juice to keep you entertained after.

While it is a previous model, the 2017 MacBook Air can still be a good investment. It is compatible with the upcoming MacOS Catalina update, and it is expected to continue receiving support in future years. Plus, Apple notebooks are built to be durable and are known to run for five to 10 years. The company also has a reputation for providing excellent after-sales service. All these are great reasons to choose a MacBook over competitor brands that have yet to prove the longevity of their products.

The 2017 MacBook Air is the cheapest way to get into the Mac ecosystem. Get it today on Amazon at $150 off its usual price of $999. We do not know how long this MacBook deal will last, so hurry and place your order now.

